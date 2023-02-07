Airtel Payments Bank is an Indian payments bank launched by the telecommunications company Bharti Airtel. Airtel Payments Bank is the only profitable multi-segment fintech in India with a banking license, providing a variety of simple, secure, and accessible banking solutions through a vast network of 500,000 banking points across the nation and its digital platforms. Airtel Payments Bank facilities are integrated into the Airtel Thanks App for the ease of customers. Apart from Prepaid Recharges, customers can benefit from many features and facilities Airtel Payments Bank offers its users. Let's now check the benefits Airtel Payments Bank offers in this story.

Also Read: Airtel Payments Bank: How to Create a UPI Handle

Airtel Payments Bank

Airtel Payments Bank's services can be accessed through its extensive network of banking points and through the Airtel Thanks app. A standout feature of the Bank is its integration with the Airtel mobile network, which enables customers to use their mobile number as their account number. This makes it simple for customers to manage their account and perform transactions using just their mobile phone and the Airtel Thanks app.

Airtel Payments Bank Payment Facilities

1. Recharges

In the Recharges section, customers can use the prepaid recharge facility to recharge the prepaid numbers of any operator. Likewise, customers can also enjoy fastag recharge, DTH, prepaid data card and cable tv recharge facilities under the Recharges section of Airtel Pay.

Also Read: Airtel Payments Bank Users Can Now Top-up Delhi Metro Smart Cards

2. Utilities

Airtel customers can make utility payments such as electricity, make postpaid bill payments, broadband, landline, airtel black payments, water, piped gas, postpaid data card or book cylinder. Customers can also avail of municipal services and school fees under this section.

3. Finances and Taxes

Airtel customers can easily pay their loan EMI bills using the Loan EMI option in the pay bills section. Other facilities include paying municipal taxes, insurance premiums and credit card payments under the finances section. If you are not using Airtel payments Bank for any financial services above, go ahead and start using the same.

4. Others

There are other miscellaneous payments that you can quickly pay using Airtel Thanks App under the Pay Section. For example, housing society bills, Clubs and associations bills, subscription and hospital bills are some of the billing payment facilities available under other category.

Also Read: Airtel Payments Bank launches BizKhata for Small Businesses and Merchants

Airtel Payments Bank introduced its BizKhata current account yesterday, offering unlimited transactions and immediate activation to small merchants and business partners nationwide. In addition, Delhi Metro and Airtel Payments Bank partnered a few days back, enabling more comfort and features to the users of Airtel Payments Bank by providing the top-up (recharge) facility of Delhi Metro Smart Cards. Airtel Payments Bank is raising the bar in the industry and ramping up its services.

Airtel Payments Bank's services can be accessed by Airtel customers on their mobile phones through the Airtel Thanks app, web based Airtel Payment Bank platform, through USSD by dialing *400#, or via a simple IVR by dialing 400.