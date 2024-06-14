Snapdragon Summit 2024 Confirmed: Qualcomm to Bring Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Don McGuire, Qualcomm's Chief Marketing Officer has confirmed that the chipset will launch during the event. McGuire also said that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will feature a custom Oryon CPU.

Highlights

  • Qualcomm, a semiconductor major, has announced the confirmed date for Snapdragon Summit 2024.
  • It will be held between October 21-23 in Maui, Hawaii.
  • Qualcomm is expected to announce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.

Follow Us

snapdragon summit 2024 confirmed qualcomm to bring

Qualcomm, a semiconductor major, has announced the confirmed date for Snapdragon Summit 2024. It will be held between October 21-23 in Maui, Hawaii. Qualcomm is expected to announce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. This will be the chipset that will power most of the Android flagship smartphones in 2024. Qualcomm has not detailed what exactly it will announce nor are there any hints from the company. However, one thing is for sure, there will be talk about AI. Chipset makers are trying to improve their chips for handling on-device AI (artificial intelligence) tasks.




Read More - C-DoT, Qualcomm Sign MoU to Drive Make in India

There is a long way to October from here. Thus, we can expect more details coming in from Qualcomm in the days following up to the event. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be a key highlight of the event, as not only OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), but also consumers will be keen to know what kind of AI capabilities this chip can enable.

Don McGuire, Qualcomm's Chief Marketing Officer has confirmed that the chipset will launch during the event. McGuire also said that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will feature a custom Oryon CPU. He has also confirmed that the chip will be paired with an updated NPU for AI capabilities. It is expected that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be built on TSMC's 3nm process and will also feature LPDDR6 RAM.

Read More - Qualcomm Brings Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 Platform to Compete with Apple

Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro could become the first devices in the market to feature the chipset. Samsung and OnePlus are also expected to use it in their flagship devices that will launch early in 2025. It will be crucial for Qualcomm to integrate an updated NPU as Apple has already taken the meaning of consumer AI to another level with the announcement of Apple Intelligence. How much on-device AI processing can the chip enable will be interesting to watch.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Vi really seem serious this time, With equity conversion, they have reduced debt so much. Now my question is, If…

Vodafone Idea Approves Rs 2,458 Crore Preferential Allotment to Nokia…

TheAndroidFreak :

Many did.

Airtel Enhances Network in Gujarat With Over 2500 New Cell…

TheAndroidFreak :

Not possible.

Airtel Enhances Network in Gujarat With Over 2500 New Cell…

Faraz :

Gujarat has been strong circle for Vi, they might loose 2nd position to Airtel if they don't upgrade network like…

Airtel Enhances Network in Gujarat With Over 2500 New Cell…

Faraz :

Gov first needs to reserve the needed 160 MHz bandwidth for Wi-Fi 7 out of 1200 MHz airwaves available in…

Telcos Demand 6 GHz Airwaves and OTT Players to Share…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments