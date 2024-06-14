Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Partners With Google Cloud to Drive AI Transformation

Strategic Alliance Aims to Enhance Customer Experience and Deliver Advanced AI Solutions in Indonesia.

Highlights

  • Indosat and Google Cloud expand partnership to boost AI capabilities.
  • AI-powered solutions to enhance customer service and personalise content.
  • AI-driven operations to increase efficiency and sustainability.

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Partners with Google Cloud to Drive AI Transformation
Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH) and Google Cloud have expanded their long-term strategic alliance to accelerate Indosat's transformation into an AI Native TechCo. This collaboration will combine Indosat’s network, operational, and customer datasets with Google Cloud's unified AI stack to enhance customer experiences and provide enterprise-grade AI and generative AI (GenAI) solutions to over 100 million customers and businesses across Indonesia, IOH said on Friday.

Also Read: Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Selects Netcracker Digital BSS for Enhanced FTTH Service




Key initiatives of the partnership include:

Modernising Customer Service: Google Cloud's Contact Center AI will improve Indosat's call center operations with live call transcription, real-time conversation analysis, and GenAI-powered conversational agents available 24/7 for self-service.

Dynamic Content and Personalisation: AI agents will deliver personalised content and offers based on customer profiles, aiding marketers in generating rich content and identifying high-value leads.

Geospatial Analytics and Predictive Modelling: Custom ML models will help Indosat optimise network expansion and asset management, and develop disaster mitigation strategies, bridging the digital divide in remote areas.

Augmented Network and IT Operations: AI-powered systems will enhance operations by reducing energy consumption, optimising asset utilisation, and proactively resolving issues. GenAI agents will speed up IT development and service deployment.

Back Office Transformation: GenAI-powered enterprise search applications will increase productivity for HR, legal, procurement, and finance teams by providing quick access to relevant information.

Also Read: Indosat to Integrate NVIDIA Blackwell Platform into AI-Cloud Infrastructure

Empowering Indonesia’s Digital Ecosystem

Additionally, Indosat and Google Cloud will explore joint initiatives to empower Indonesia’s digital ecosystem, offering AI and cloud solutions to businesses, including micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME), startups, enterprises and public sector organisations.

Vikram Sinha, President Director and Chief Executive Officer, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, said: "Our collaboration with Google Cloud is not just a pivotal milestone for Indosat, but also a significant stride in our mission to transform into an AI Native TechCo. Together, we will harness the full potential of cloud and AI to drive innovation, create new opportunities, and propel Indonesia's digital economy forward."

Karan Bajwa, VP of Google Cloud Asia Pacific, stated, "These initiatives will not only demonstrate the transformative power of AI in telecommunications, but also serve as a blueprint for other sectors seeking to harness this technology to drive growth and nationwide impact."

