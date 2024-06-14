Must-Watch Korean Drama Releases in June 2024



June 2024 is looking to be a thrilling month for K-drama fans as a number of intriguing new series are scheduled to debut. There is something to look forward to for everyone, ranging from mystery and thriller to romance and comedy. Make sure to add these popular Korean dramas to your watchlist as they are sure to attract viewers in June 2024. Here is a list of them:

Hierarchy

Hierarchy is the most eagerly awaited release in June 2024. The drama's narrative, according to Netflix, is as follows: "A secretive transfer student chips a crack in their indomitable world, but the top 0.01 percent of students control law and order at Jooshin High School." For fans of K-dramas, this drama is a must-watch because it combines mystery, suspense, and romance. The principal actors in the drama are Roh Jeong-eui and Lee Chae-min.

Release Date: June 7, 2024

My Sweet Mobster

My Sweet Mobster is a complex story with a wonderful balance of drama and romance. Based on the web book The Woman Who Plays, My Sweet Mobster follows Seo Ji-hwan (Um Tae-goo), who was formerly a prisoner and is now a prosperous CEO. Despite his excessive caution, he has never experienced one of life's greatest joys: falling in love. However, everything changes when Go Eun-ha (Han Sun-hwa), a well-known creator of children's content, enters his life by accident.

Release Date: June 12, 2024

Miss Night and Day

Miss Night and Day is a delightful K-drama to watch in June 2024. Choi Jin-hyuk, Jung Eun-ji, and Lee Jung-eun play the key parts in this drama. In the romantic comedy drama, a youthful job seeker finds herself unexpectedly imprisoned in the body of a fifty-year-old woman. She meets a talented prosecutor along the way, which sparks a series of endearing and funny incidents.

Release Date: June 15, 2024

Scandal

The mystery Korean drama Scandal centers on the life of Moon Jeong-in (Han Chae-young), a woman driven by ambition for wealth and power. After acquiring his assets, she divorces her husband and starts her own production firm. She meets a young actor one day who reminds her of her first love. Things start to get tricky as their lives become more interwoven.

Release Date: June 17, 2024

The Whirlwind

The Whirlwind is another outstanding drama debuting in June 2024 that offers an engrossing fusion of mystery and drama. Kim Hee-ae and Sol Kyung-gu play the key parts in The Whirlwind. The story revolves around Prime Minister Park Dong Ho, who is against a corrupt president working with the Chaebols. He is confronted by Deputy PM Jung Soo Jin, which starts a heated political battle to alter South Korea's political landscape.

Release Date: June 28, 2024

Be sure to tune in to these exciting new series this June!