Jio AirFiber Lets You Connect Up to 120 Devices

Reliance Jio's 5G FWA (Fixed-Wireless Access) service, branded as Jio AirFiber, is now available in 6,956 towns and cities in India. The telco is working to expand it to every city and town where it is currently offering 5G to users. Jio has confirmed that its AirFiber users can connect up to 120 devices with the Wi-Fi connection that is provided. Since the telco has not mentioned any minimum speed requirements for connecting up to 120 devices, we will assume that it will also work with the 30 Mbps plan.









Jio did mention, "Please note that your internet speed will be distributed depending on the number of connected devices." You can get up to 1 Gbps plans with Jio AirFiber. Thus, if you are planning to connect up to 120 devices, either 500 Mbps or the 1 Gbps plan would be a great choice. These high-speed plans also bundle plenty of OTT (over-the-top) benefits for consumers.

Jio AirFiber's network speed will not be affected by the growing load on its mobile networks. This is because the telco has created a separate network slice on top of its 5G SA (standalone architecture) network to offer FWA service to the customers.

Upon the initial reviews, it is easy to conclude that fiber connections are better than AirFiber connections. But in areas where people can't get fiber connections, their best bet to get high-speed internet is an FWA or an AirFiber connection. Jio AirFiber also comes with the Jio Set-Top Box (STB) for fulfilling the entertainment needs of the customers. With the STB, users can watch live TV channels along with entertaining content from 15+ OTT benefits.

To book a new connection, users will have to give a missed call on 60008-60008 to book via WhatsApp, go to the telco's website, or visit the nearest Jio store.