Airtel Xstream AirFiber Now Available in 27 Cities

Bharti Airtel's Xstream AirFiber service is now available in 27 cities. The list of the cities is mentioned below. Firstly, it is worth mentioning that in all of these cities, Airtel is deploying 5G SA for FWA (Fixed-Wireless Access). If 5G SA hasn't been deployed, then it will be in the future, as Airtel wants to serve FWA customers with the SA network. While the service has expanded to 27 cities, the telco has not added any new plans. This means, that you still get only up to 100 Mbps speed plans. Let's take a look at all the cities where Airtel's Xstream AirFiber service is available.









Airtel Xstream AirFiber Cities:

Airtel Xstream AirFiber is available in the following cities - Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dehradun, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mumbai, New Delhi, Noida, Patna, Pune, Rajkot, Ranchi, Surat, and Vadodara.

Note that the Xstream AirFiber may not be available in all areas of these cities. To book a connection, you can reach out to Airtel's website or their customer care team.

The three plans that are available right now are Rs 699, Rs 799, and Rs 899 per month plans. The only thing is that you can't purchase them on a monthly basis. You will have to go for the six-month plan at least. If you go for the 12-month plan, then Airtel waives the Rs 1,000 installation charge.

If you have access to both Airtel Xstream AirFiber and fiber broadband service in your area, the better option would be to go for the fiber connection. AirFiber or FWA is good for areas where fiber is not present. In comparison, fiber is more reliable than AirFiber.