Transforming Partner Management with Advanced Automation and AI-Driven Insights.

Highlights

  • Beyond Now's new solution centralises partner management for CSPs.
  • Harness advanced analytics for strategic growth opportunities.
  • User-friendly platform fosters autonomy and productivity.

Beyond Now Launches Partner Orchestration Solution for CSPs
Beyond Now, a AI-powered ecosystem orchestration and digital platform provider, has announced the launch of its Partner Orchestration Solution. This new SaaS-based offering serves as a command center for Communication Service Providers (CSPs), streamlining partner management processes with efficiency and flexibility.

Key Features and Benefits

The Partner Orchestration Solution enables CSPs to seamlessly coordinate interactions, services, products, and data sharing across a spectrum of partners, including solutions partners, resellers, go-to-market channel partners, and other CSPs. By providing a centralised platform for managing partner onboarding and interactions, CSPs can rapidly expand their partner networks at scale, Beyond Now said in a statement this week.

Key features of the Partner Orchestration Solution, powered by Infonova Digital Business Platform and Wave AI Suite include: AI-driven Growth Insights, Centralised Product Catalogue Management, Partner Empowerment, Adaptability to Various Commercial Models and Task Automation and Delegation.

"Where CSPs must rapidly adapt to evolving market demands, the Partner Orchestration Solution stands as an indispensable asset, augmenting the capabilities of every business's partner ecosystem," said Andreas Gabriel, CTO, Beyond Now.

"By eliminating redundant silos and consolidating partners onto a unified platform, CSPs and their partners can better address the needs of their customers. They can transcend conventional barriers, co-create future-ready solutions and serve CSPs customers more effectively and efficiently; the Partner Orchestration Solution serves as a transformative catalyst for the industry."

Industry Impact

Once a partner is successfully onboarded, its IT systems are integrated via open API technology onto the platform. Its product portfolio is then reviewed, approved, and published to the platform catalogue while an automated commercial settlement is calculated based on partner agreements, the official release said.

Beyond Now added, The platform also supports task and ticket handling, which can all be viewed on the central incident management dashboard. As the partnership progresses, CSPs can use partner dashboards to continuously manage, and measure data insights based on agreed KPIs,

