Airtel Enhances Network in Gujarat With Over 2500 New Cell Towers

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Among the major cities, Ahmedabad leads with 273 new towers, followed by Surat with 266 towers and Vadodara with 225 towers.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel boosts network coverage in Gujarat with over 2,500 new cell towers.
  • Major cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, and Vadodara see significant infrastructure development.
  • Airtel's initiative aims to improve data speeds and reduce call drops for customers across urban, semi-urban, and rural areas.

Follow Us

Airtel Enhances Network in Gujarat With Over 2500 New Cell Towers
Bharti Airtel has been significantly expanding and enhancing network coverage and connectivity across various states in India. As part of the network expansion project, the telco has deployed over 2,500 new cell towers in various cities and towns in the state of Gujarat, aiming to address the growing demand for high-speed internet services in urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, according to the company's website.

Also Read: Airtel Deploys Additional Sites in Patan District of Gujarat Under REP




Airtel's Network Expansion Initiative

Most recently, as TelecomTalk reported, Airtel announced the deployment of additional sites in the Patan district of Gujarat to densify its network. The network expansion project in Patan was undertaken across 135 villages, covering a population base of 2.53 lakh, Airtel said at that time.

Deployment Details in Gujarat

According to Airtel, during the period from December 2022 to March 2024, the company installed a total of 2,525 new towers in Gujarat, with each city witnessing a considerable surge in infrastructure development. Among the major cities, Ahmedabad leads with 273 new towers, followed by Surat with 266 towers and Vadodara with 225 towers.

Other cities such as Rajkot, Gandhinagar, and Bhavnagar have also seen a substantial increase in tower installations, further enhancing connectivity for Airtel customers. The deployment of these towers is expected to not only improve network coverage but also boost the quality and reliability of services offered by Airtel.

Enhanced Connectivity for Airtel Customers in Gujarat

The city-wise list of new towers added during the said period can be found in the table below.

Sl. NoRegionNew Towers Added (Dec 2022 - Mar 2024)
1Banas Kantha317
2Ahmedabad273
3Surat266
4Vadodara225
5Mahesana183
6Rajkot180
7Bhavnagar172
8Bharuch158
9Kheda141
10Anand134
11Gandhinagar121
12Sabar Kantha104
13Morbi86
14Botad74
15Valsad50
16Navsari41
Total2525

Also Read: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Sabarkantha District of Gujarat Under REP

Airtel customers in Gujarat can look forward to experiencing faster data speeds, reduced call drops, and enhanced overall network performance.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Nice advertisement ( but very misleading ) When does Airtel offer 7% interest on savings to customers you should mention…

Airtel Payments Bank Savings Account Offers up to 7% Interest…

Faraz :

True.. they have enough spectrum but most of them is not deployed/used. Vi should complete 3G shut down fast now.…

Vodafone Idea Needs ARPU to Reach Rs 320 for Meeting…

. :

Me too getting fiber like speeds on Vi.

Vodafone Idea Needs ARPU to Reach Rs 320 for Meeting…

. :

After leaving airtel and joining Vi I save a lot on data topups and also enjoy congestion free network, airtel…

Vodafone Idea Needs ARPU to Reach Rs 320 for Meeting…

TheAndroidFreak :

If they activate 1+3+8+41, 1+3+41,1+3+8, PAN India, it will solve all their problems immediately. No need to deploy 5G as…

Vodafone Idea Needs ARPU to Reach Rs 320 for Meeting…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments