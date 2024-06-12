Airtel Enhances Network in Gujarat With Over 2500 New Cell Towers



Bharti Airtel has been significantly expanding and enhancing network coverage and connectivity across various states in India. As part of the network expansion project, the telco has deployed over 2,500 new cell towers in various cities and towns in the state of Gujarat, aiming to address the growing demand for high-speed internet services in urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, according to the company's website.

Airtel's Network Expansion Initiative

Most recently, as TelecomTalk reported, Airtel announced the deployment of additional sites in the Patan district of Gujarat to densify its network. The network expansion project in Patan was undertaken across 135 villages, covering a population base of 2.53 lakh, Airtel said at that time.

Deployment Details in Gujarat

According to Airtel, during the period from December 2022 to March 2024, the company installed a total of 2,525 new towers in Gujarat, with each city witnessing a considerable surge in infrastructure development. Among the major cities, Ahmedabad leads with 273 new towers, followed by Surat with 266 towers and Vadodara with 225 towers.

Other cities such as Rajkot, Gandhinagar, and Bhavnagar have also seen a substantial increase in tower installations, further enhancing connectivity for Airtel customers. The deployment of these towers is expected to not only improve network coverage but also boost the quality and reliability of services offered by Airtel.

Enhanced Connectivity for Airtel Customers in Gujarat

The city-wise list of new towers added during the said period can be found in the table below.

Sl. No Region New Towers Added (Dec 2022 - Mar 2024) 1 Banas Kantha 317 2 Ahmedabad 273 3 Surat 266 4 Vadodara 225 5 Mahesana 183 6 Rajkot 180 7 Bhavnagar 172 8 Bharuch 158 9 Kheda 141 10 Anand 134 11 Gandhinagar 121 12 Sabar Kantha 104 13 Morbi 86 14 Botad 74 15 Valsad 50 16 Navsari 41 Total 2525

Airtel customers in Gujarat can look forward to experiencing faster data speeds, reduced call drops, and enhanced overall network performance.