Tanay Singh Thakur

Bharti Airtel's Rs 395 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 600 SMS, and 6GB of data. The service validity carried by this plan is 56 days.

In an interesting turn of events, Airtel has announced a new prepaid plan of Rs 395. This is interesting because the same tariff is also offered by Reliance Jio. However, Airtel has kept its Rs 395 plan more premium than the plan of Jio. The new Rs 395 plan from Airtel carries a service validity of 56 days, while Jio's plan comes with 84 days validity. The plan has been silently added by Airtel and might signal towards the future of tariffs, where Jio may also bring the service validity of its similar plan down or increase its price as overall tariffs move up. Let's take a look at the details of the Rs 395 plan from Airtel.




Bharti Airtel Rs 395 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel's Rs 395 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 600 SMS, and 6GB of data. The service validity carried by this plan is 56 days. The additional benefits of this plan are Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

Post the consumption of 600 SMS, Airtel said that it will charge SMS at Re 1 for local SMS and Rs 1.5 for STD SMS. For data, users can recharge with data vouchers Airtel offers. There's no unlimited 5G data offer bundled with this plan. Reliance Jio, on the other hand, offers its Rs 395 prepaid plan with the 5G offer.

Airtel's Rs 395 plan will cost users Rs 7.05 per day while for Jio customers, the cost of using the Rs 395 plan is much lower at Rs  4.70. In addition to this, users get 100 SMS/day from Jio, while Airtel caps that limit at 600 SMS in total.

As the general elections in India are complete with the results being declared, telcos are expected to implement the tariff hike to boost their revenues and improve returns.

