Cellcard Announces USD 180 Million Network Expansion for 2024

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Enhancing Connectivity Across Underserved Communities in Cambodia.

Highlights

  • CamGSM allocates USD 180 million for expansive network growth in Cambodia.
  • Emphasis on extending connectivity to underserved regions.
  • Approval secured from Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC).

Follow Us

Cellcard Announces USD 180 Million Network Expansion for 2024
Cambodian telco CamGSM, operating commercially under the brand Cellcard, announced on Tuesday that it has allocated USD 180 million for network expansion in 2024, with a particular focus on extending coverage to underserved communities across Cambodia. CamGSM termed this expansion as a major network initiative and also said that the plan has been approved by the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC).

Also Read: Airtel Enhances Network in Gujarat With Over 2500 New Cell Towers




Cellcard's Network Expansion

The company highlighted that this initiative aims to utilise recently obtained sustainability financing to achieve long-term growth and positive social impact.

"This USD 180 million investment underscores Cellcard's unwavering commitment to Cambodia's digital development," said Cellcard. "By expanding our network and focusing on underserved communities, we aim to empower all Cambodians with the connectivity they need to thrive in the digital age."

The announcement precedes Cellcard's inaugural Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for June 28, 2024. One key agenda item includes a proposal to issue additional equity securities on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET).

Also Read: MTN South Africa Inks Pact for Cooperation on Net5.5G

Sustainability Financing

In January 2024, GuarantCo, part of the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG), provided CamGSM (Cellcard) with a USD 70 million guarantee to support a sustainability bond.

At the time, CamGSM stated, "All proceeds from the bond and loan will be allocated towards green/social Use of Proceeds categories financing 4G telecommunication towers, energy-efficient 4G equipment, and future-proofing the network in preparation for the 5G rollout."

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Many did.

Airtel Enhances Network in Gujarat With Over 2500 New Cell…

TheAndroidFreak :

Not possible.

Airtel Enhances Network in Gujarat With Over 2500 New Cell…

Faraz :

Gujarat has been strong circle for Vi, they might loose 2nd position to Airtel if they don't upgrade network like…

Airtel Enhances Network in Gujarat With Over 2500 New Cell…

Faraz :

Gov first needs to reserve the needed 160 MHz bandwidth for Wi-Fi 7 out of 1200 MHz airwaves available in…

Telcos Demand 6 GHz Airwaves and OTT Players to Share…

TheAndroidFreak :

They have shut down 3G in 70-80% of the sites. Just 20% sites remaining. About spectrum, only band 41 is…

Vodafone Idea Needs ARPU to Reach Rs 320 for Meeting…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments