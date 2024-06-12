MTN South Africa Inks Pact for Cooperation on Net5.5G



MTN South Africa and Huawei signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for strategic cooperation on Net5.5G. The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the IP Day Summit, themed "Net5.5G Network Development," co-hosted by the two companies. The event brought together top experts from MTN's network planning team and Huawei's data communications team, according to the official release.

Also Read: NuRAN Secures NaaS Agreement With MTN Group for 250 Sites in Africa









Partnership for Net5.5G

Through this partnership, the two companies will jointly promote the large-scale application of key Net5.5G capabilities, such as 400GE, SRv6, slicing, and Network Digital Map, to continuously improve MTN's service experience and network availability in the consumer and B2B fields, as well as enhance its O&M efficiency.

Addressing Challenges in the Cloud and 5G Era

MTN SA stated that the application of SRv6 and Network Digital Map has helped MTN build an IP transport network with optimal experience. The company also noted that in the cloud and 5G era, MTN still faces a range of challenges in terms of service and network operations, security, reliability, and other areas, and MTN looks forward to deepening cooperation with Huawei.

Also Read: MTN Achieves 98 Percent Network Availability in Limpopo

Commercial Use and Future Development

Huawei will work with MTN to accelerate the commercial use of the next-generation IP transport network under the guidance of the Net5.5G target network. According to the MoU, MTN and Huawei will continue to define the Net5.5G target network and support the development of MTN's mobile, enterprise, and home broadband services, the statement said.