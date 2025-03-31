Nokia: POST Luxembourg AI-Ready Fiber Network, Amazon Patent Agreement, and More



Nokia has been making significant strides across various technology domains, from AI-driven fiber networks and industrial automation to quantum-safe communications and cloud-native telecom solutions. Recent developments include partnerships with Amazon, Honeywell, and Numana, as well as major network upgrades for European and global operators.

Here's a closer look at eight of Nokia's latest developments and strategic collaborations:

1. POST to Become Europe's First Operator with AI-ready Fiber Network

POST Luxembourg is set to become Europe's first operator to migrate its entire broadband infrastructure to a software-defined access network (SDAN) by the end of 2025. The company will deploy Nokia's Altiplano Access Controller to help improve network operations and resource utilisation along with its Lightspan fiber access nodes to enhance network capacity, flexibility, and scale, Nokia said in a statement on March 25.

With increasing customer needs and a growing range of broadband services, POST aims to eliminate data silos, improve operational efficiencies, and ensure service quality. By integrating Nokia's technology, POST will create an AI-ready fiber network capable of faster innovation, reduced processing errors, and improved customer experiences.

The new SDAN architecture will enable POST to detect anomalies more quickly, anticipate potential service issues, and monitor up to 20 times more data points for enhanced quality and AI-driven applications. Additionally, real-time power monitoring dashboards will help optimise energy consumption, reducing the company's environmental footprint.

Leveraging open APIs, POST will introduce new features, deploy services faster, and integrate new equipment seamlessly. The network will also support XGS and future 25G PON services, ensuring connectivity for cloud gaming, enterprise networks, and next-generation digital experiences, according to the official release.

"As POST transitions to an all-fiber network by 2030, we're optimizing the efficiency, capacity, and availability of our fiber access network. By using Lightspan access nodes and the Altiplano automation platform, we strengthen our collaboration with Nokia, preparing the network for AI-supported operations and increased reliability, and solidifying our position as Luxembourg's leading fixed network provider," said Pierre Scholtes, Head of Telecom Networks at POST Luxembourg.

"The combination of 10/25G readiness, mission-critical availability, and automation ensures that our customers are ready for the future of broadband, now," said the General Manager, Broadband Networks at Nokia.

2. Nokia and Amazon Sign Patent Agreement on Video Technologies

Nokia announced on Monday that it has signed a patent agreement with Amazon covering the use of Nokia's video technologies in Amazon's streaming services and devices. The agreement resolves all patent litigation between the parties, in all jurisdictions. The terms – including the financial terms – of the agreement remain confidential as agreed between the parties, Nokia said in a joint statement on March 31, 2025.

Nokia has developed video and multimedia technologies, including video compression, content delivery, content recommendation and aspects related to hardware. Over the past 25 years, the company said it has created nearly 5,000 multimedia-related products and services and continues to play a key role in research and standardisation.

Nokia said its expertise in multimedia and video research is built on continuous investment to advance the industry. Since 2000, Nokia has invested over EUR 150 billion in R&D, including more than EUR 4.5 billion in 2024 alone, advancing technologies including cellular and multimedia domains.

3. 2degrees Expands Voice Core Partnership with Nokia in Six-Year Deal

New Zealand operator 2degrees is expanding its Voice Core partnership with Nokia through a six-year agreement to deploy Nokia's containerised Cloud Native Communication Suite (CNCS). This move will accelerate deployment of new 5G services, enhance automation, and optimise network efficiency.

Nokia's CNCS enables operators to deploy multiple vendor applications on the same cloud infrastructure, streamlining operations and reducing manual intervention. 2degrees will use CNCS to consolidate multiple IMS voice 3GPP functionalities into a single cloud-native network function, deployed on the Nokia Cloud Platform, which integrates Red Hat OpenShift for scalable cloud infrastructure.

"This provides us with a much-simplified Core architecture that enables new monetisation and innovation pathways to enhance the subscriber experience," said the CTIO at 2degrees. "It also optimises how 2degrees manages its network with new automation tools."

The modernisation will also improve energy efficiency, with CNCS reducing power consumption by 10-20 percent compared to standard IMS Voice Core, according to Nokia data. Additionally, 2degrees will integrate Nokia's MantaRay Network Management solution for a unified view of network operations, enhancing monitoring and management.

Nokia's cloud-native CNCS architecture will allow 2degrees to roll out new services more quickly, securely, and seamlessly across multi-cloud environments, said Head of Cloud and Network Services, Oceania at Nokia.

2degrees already uses Nokia's 5G Core networking solutions, including Shared Data Layer for efficient data storage. Nokia highlighted that it leads in 5G Standalone (SA) Core deployments, with 55 percent of live networks running its software and a total of 123 service provider customers by the end of 2024.

4. Nokia Introduces DAC Marketplace with Seven New Partners

Nokia has announced the DAC Marketplace, where customers and partners can find trusted, ready-to-deploy industrial enterprise solutions, including Nokia and third-party devices, applications, and services. Nokia also announced that solutions from seven new merchants, including Accton Technology Corporation, Aprecomm, EPS Global, Etra Telecom, Exloc, InfiniG, and RugGear, are available in the marketplace.

The marketplace allows Nokia's partners and customers to find and purchase Industry 4.0 solutions that integrate into the Nokia Edge Compute and AI platform for industries.

"We are now giving customers an easy way to access Nokia and third-party solutions that expand industrial enterprises' digitalisation efforts and implementation of Industry 4.0 use case deployments," said the Vice President Enterprise Campus Edge Solutions, at Nokia Cloud Networks and Services.

"By offering access to advanced network analytics, quality of experience monitoring, and automated self-healing tools, Aprecomm enables enterprises to manage their Wi-Fi networks better, adding an important service layer to Nokia DAC Wi-Fi to achieve high reliability, optimize connected device performance and minimize downtime. When combined with MX Boost, it allows users to leverage reliable Wi-Fi and private wireless simultaneously, ensuring maximum network performance across connectivity technologies and applications," said Pramod Gummaraj, Founder and CEO of Aprecomm.

"Nokia DAC Marketplace is a game-changer for industrial enterprises looking for reliable and rugged communication solutions. At RugGear, we are proud to offer our durable devices through this platform, enabling businesses to enhance connectivity in even the most demanding environments," said Maverick Chen, CEO at RugGear.

5. Nokia Expands Industrial Application Ecosystem with Six New Industry 4.0 Solutions

Nokia has expanded its industrial application ecosystem with the launch of six new Industry 4.0 applications on its MX Industrial Edge (MXIE) platform. The expansion enhances industry automation, efficiency, safety, security, and sustainability by integrating cutting-edge applications from leading technology partners, including Bosch Rexroth, Ipsotek, Nozomi Networks, Prosys OPC, SmartCone, and SwitchON, Nokia said on March 27, 2025.

These new applications address key operational challenges in ports, mining, and manufacturing. They leverage various technologies, such as AI-powered video analytics, industrial automation, network security, and environmental sensing to help enterprises optimise real-time operational technology (OT) data.

The newly onboarded applications provide enterprises with the tools to drive innovation across multiple areas, including:

Industrial DataOps: Prosys OPC UA Forge provides seamless data collection and interoperability across different industrial assets, making it ideal for brownfield deployments.

Machine Automation: Bosch Rexroth's ctrlX OS enables real-time machine control, process automation, and secure communication, enhancing industrial efficiency.

AI-Powered Quality Inspection: SwitchON DeepInspect uses high-precision AI models to reduce defects, lower inspection costs, and improve manufacturing processes.

Advanced Video Analytics for Safety and Automation: Ipsotek VISuite enhances worker safety and production monitoring through AI-driven object tracking and automation.

Workplace Safety and Environmental Monitoring: SmartCone's HeatGuardian provides real-time worker heat stress monitoring, ensuring safety in extreme conditions.

OT, IoT, and CPS Security: Nozomi Networks delivers real-time asset visibility, threat detection, and cybersecurity resilience for industrial environments.

These applications run on Nokia's MXIE platform, which provides a scalable edge computing foundation for deployment and interoperability. "With these applications, enterprises can harness real-time insights to optimize operations, enhance worker safety, and ensure compliance with sustainability and security standards," Nokia said.

"With our expanded portfolio of industrial edge applications, we are enabling businesses to accelerate their digitalization journey while ensuring quality, safety and security, efficiency, and sustainability," said the Vice President, Enterprise Campus Edge at Nokia.

Also Read: Nokia: Maxis Collaboration, Tawal 5G SA mmWave Active Sharing, and Zain KSA Live Cloud RAN Site Trial

6. Nokia Expands and Upgrades Germany's DFN Research Network with High-Capacity IP Routing

Nokia has renewed and expanded the German National Research and Education Network (DFN) by upgrading its IP core router network in Germany. This modernisation effort will provide higher bandwidth, increased network capacity, and up to 75 percent reduced power consumption, the company said.

According to Nokia, DFN Association plays a crucial role in Germany's research landscape by providing high-throughput connectivity for universities, research institutes, and R&D companies. The network supports 850 locations and spans 10,250 km of optical fiber, making it one of the world's largest non-commercial research networks. The upgrade will enable seamless access to supercomputers, large-scale data repositories, and international collaborations requiring massive data transfers.

Network Upgrades with Nokia Technology

DFN selected Nokia to replace existing equipment from another vendor with IP core routers in ten locations across Germany. The upgrade transitions DFN from 100G to 400G connectivity, with the ability to scale further to 800G as demand grows. Nokia deployed its 7750 Service Routers, powered by FP5 routing silicon.

The project includes a full suite of professional services, training, and technical consultancy throughout the deployment and operation. All existing DFN applications have been successfully migrated to Nokia's service routers ahead of deployment.

"With the implemented solution, we are already equipped for 800G and can now further scale and expand our services according to the requirements of our participants in research and higher education in Germany. We are very satisfied with the collaboration with Nokia and the results achieved so far," said the Head of Network and Communication Services at DFN.

7. Nokia Expands Corteca Marketplace with New Applications for Broadband and Wi-Fi Optimisation

Nokia has launched several new applications on its Corteca Marketplace, offering communication service providers (CSPs) ways to enhance broadband experiences and unlock new revenue streams. Nokia said Corteca Marketplace has the largest collection of applications for broadband devices available today through a single platform. The applications can help CSPs enhance customer experiences, improve the performance of broadband and Wi-Fi services, and generate new revenue streams.

Broadband Innovation with Corteca Applications

The full set of Corteca applications covers a variety of use cases, including diagnostics, VPN services, traffic optimization, speed tests, ad-blocking security, parental controls and more. The platform supports both prpl LCM and TR-369 User Services Platform (USP) protocol, making it easier for CSPs to manage in-home broadband gateways, Wi-Fi connectivity, and applications. Additionally, Nokia provides a Corteca Developer Toolkit on GitHub, allowing operators to create custom applications.

New Applications Added to the Corteca Marketplace

The latest additions include:

Ookla speedtest : To analyse internet performance by measuring download/upload speeds, latency and jitter.

: To analyse internet performance by measuring download/upload speeds, latency and jitter. Device Anti-Theft asset security : Delivers a layer of monitoring and control, via penalisation of services, for suspected stolen broadband devices that connect to the Corteca platform via external networks.

: Delivers a layer of monitoring and control, via penalisation of services, for suspected stolen broadband devices that connect to the Corteca platform via external networks. WTFast gaming optimisation : AI-driven router technology that optimises online gaming traffic.

: AI-driven router technology that optimises online gaming traffic. AdGuard ad blocking : Network-wide blocking of ads and traffic tracking.

: Network-wide blocking of ads and traffic tracking. Blocky ad blocking: Open-source security suite providing ad and traffic tracking blocking in addition to malware protection.

These new applications complement existing applications, such as Nokia Fingerprint, Nokia Broadband Compliance, Netduma Optima, Nokia FastMile FWA Controller, F-Secure Sense, Gryphon Home, M-Lab Speed Test and OpenVPN Client, Nokia said.

Also Read: Nokia Launches Broadband Easy to Accelerate Fiber Rollouts with AI and Automation

8. Nokia, Honeywell, and Numana Partner to Advance Quantum-Safe Networks

Nokia and Honeywell Aerospace Technologies announced on March 24, 2024, a strategic partnership with Numana to advance Quantum-Safe Networks (QSN) in Montreal, Canada, and worldwide. The collaboration aims to drive innovation, enhance security, and accelerate adoption of next-generation networking technologies for enterprises and service providers.

Strengthening Digital Security for the Future

The partnership will leverage Numana's Kirq Quantum Communication Testbed, a facility designed to test and validate quantum-resistant and quantum communication technologies. Nokia will contribute its expertise in post-quantum networking, integrating advanced IP routers, high-capacity optical transport nodes, and quantum-safe cryptographic technologies. Honeywell Aerospace Technologies will introduce quantum-secure encryption keys, ensuring secure data transmission from space to terrestrial data centers, applications, and networks.

Additionally, Nokia intends to utilise this environment to foster collaborative-based innovations, enabling the development of solutions within the broader quantum technology ecosystem.

"As the world increasingly depends on digital infrastructure, the need for advanced cryptographic protection has never been more critical. By partnering with Numana and its collaboration partners like Honeywell Aerospace Technologies and others, we can deploy our combined expertise in enabling future-proof networks to help organizations, enterprises and service providers build a secure and resilient digital future starting today," said Jeffrey Maddox, President of Nokia Canada.

"Numana will oversee the deployment, operation, and ongoing development of the testbed and make the equipment and infrastructure available to carry out various projects, based on the needs of the technology innovation ecosystem. Our ambition is to accelerate quantum technology in Quebec and help the industry develop leading-edge products to transform the province into a true global leader in quantum communication. This project aligns with Numana's new positioning as a technology macro-accelerator which analyses disruptive technologies and implements open testbeds to accelerate the development of products and services and their adoption," noted Francois Borrelli, President and CEO of Numana.

"Our quantum encryption technology will play a critical role in securing satellite networks and improving the integrity of data transmitted from space to earth," said Lisa Napolitano, Vice President of Space at Honeywell Aerospace Technologies.

Nokia said the Numana facility in Quebec will serve as a hub where enterprises, research institutions, and government agencies can explore, evaluate, and validate secure networking technologies in a real-world environment.

"This collaborative effort will advance the development and deployment of quantum-secure solutions and foster a robust global network that supports continuous innovation, addresses cybersecurity needs, and ushers in the era of next-generation communications," the joint statement said.

