IPL 2025: Vodafone Idea Offers Free 3-Month JioHotstar Subscription for New Vi Customers

Reported by Kripa B 0

Get a complimentary JioHotstar Mobile subscription with your new Vi SIM—here’s everything you need to know!

Highlights

  • Free 3-month JioHotstar Mobile subscription for new Vi customers.
  • Eligibility: Available only for new SIM activations post-March 23, 2025.
  • Recharge Criteria: First recharge of Rs 299, Rs 349, Rs 365, or Rs 375 required.

IPL 2025: Vodafone Idea Offers JioHotstar Subscription for New Customers
Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched special cricket data packs and plans bundled with a JioHotstar subscription benefit ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Previously, there was no information about this benefit for customers who newly joined Vodafone Idea with their first recharge. However, Vodafone Idea is also offering JioHotstar mobile subscription benefit for new Vi customers. Check out the benefits and details.

Also Read: What’s Driving Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea to Launch Special Cricket Data Packs?




Free JioHotstar Subscription for New VI Users

New Vi customers can enjoy a free 3-month JioHotstar Mobile subscription with a new SIM. The benefit will be activated within 12 hours, and the customer will receive an SMS upon activation. Additionally, the subscription will be extended for the 2nd and 3rd months as long as customers recharge within 48 hours of the expiry of their current Vi prepaid pack.

Internet or: Cached Data: The Internet or Just Cached Data: What Are Users Actually Using?

Who Is Eligible for the JioHotstar Subscription Benefit?

The 3-month JioHotstar subscription benefit is applicable to customers who complete a first recharge of Rs 299, Rs 349, Rs 365, or Rs 375 and is available only for new SIM activations after March 23, 2025. For circle-specific benefits, you can check with the customer support team or consult a retailer while opting for a new Vi SIM.

Also Read: IPL 2025: What Are the Cricket Data Packs Launched by Airtel, Jio, and Vi?

Interested in knowing all the cricket pack benefits for existing Vi customers? Then read the story linked above.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

