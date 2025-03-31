IPL 2025: Vodafone Idea Offers Free 3-Month JioHotstar Subscription for New Vi Customers



Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched special cricket data packs and plans bundled with a JioHotstar subscription benefit ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Previously, there was no information about this benefit for customers who newly joined Vodafone Idea with their first recharge. However, Vodafone Idea is also offering JioHotstar mobile subscription benefit for new Vi customers. Check out the benefits and details.

Free JioHotstar Subscription for New VI Users

New Vi customers can enjoy a free 3-month JioHotstar Mobile subscription with a new SIM. The benefit will be activated within 12 hours, and the customer will receive an SMS upon activation. Additionally, the subscription will be extended for the 2nd and 3rd months as long as customers recharge within 48 hours of the expiry of their current Vi prepaid pack.

Who Is Eligible for the JioHotstar Subscription Benefit?

The 3-month JioHotstar subscription benefit is applicable to customers who complete a first recharge of Rs 299, Rs 349, Rs 365, or Rs 375 and is available only for new SIM activations after March 23, 2025. For circle-specific benefits, you can check with the customer support team or consult a retailer while opting for a new Vi SIM.

