Jio AirFiber Data Sachets Start at Rs 101, Get all Details Here

Reliance Jio's AirFiber or 5G FWA (fixed-wireless access) service is now available for customers in many parts of the country. Jio says it is now available in close to 7000 towns and cities. The only issue that many people have felt with the AirFiber connection is the FUP (fair usage policy) data limit of 1TB. While it is still quite a lot, there can be a scenario where a user may exhaust it. Thus, to solve that issue for the customer, Jio is offering data sachets to customers. Let's take a look at all these data sachets.









Jio AirFiber Data Sachet

Reliance Jio's AirFiber service has three data sachet or data vouchers. These start at Rs 101. The other two vouchers come for Rs 251 and Rs 401. These vouchers will give a data boost to the plan of the customer. The speed will remain the same as the original plan of the user.

The Rs 101 voucher comes with 100GB of data. Its validity is as per the active plan. Then, there's the Rs 251 plan which comes with 500GB of data and is also valid till the active validity of the original plan. Lastly, there's the Rs 401 voucher which comes with 1TB of data, and this plan is also valid till the active validity of the original plan.

AirFiber can provide fiber-like download speeds, but it is not as strong in the upload department. Thus, if you have fiber available in your area, our suggestion will be to subscribe to the fiber plan instead of the AirFiber. JioFiber is also available in almost all parts of the country, and offers similar plans but with more FUP data than the AirFiber service.