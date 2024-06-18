Excite Now Offering Amazon Prime with its Cable Cutter Plan

Excitel, one of the fastest-growing internet service providers (ISPs) in the country, has partnered with Amazon Prime to offer its customers access to Prime Video with high-speed broadband plans. Excitel announced that its customers subscribing to the cable cutter plan will now also get Amazon Prime Lite at no additional cost along with other OTT (over-the-top) benefits. Along with access to the huge content library of Prime Video, users will also be able to order products from Amazon and get same-day delivery across 1 million+ products.









What is the Excitel Cable Cutter Plan?

Excitel's Cable Cutter plan comes with up to 300 Mbps of speed, 300+ live TV channels, and access to 22+ OTT platforms, some of which are Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, and Prime Video. Its cost is Rs 719 per month if you go for the long-term plan of 12 months. Excitel is expanding its services in many parts of this country at a rapid pace.

With Prime Lite, users can get access to the best of Amazon Prime Video stuff. You can get the cable cutter plan for 3 and 6 months, for Rs 1119 per month and Rs 769 per month.

You can go for the IPTV plan also from Excitel. This plan comes with 400 Mbps speed and will cost Rs 734 per month if the customer opts to buy the 12-month plan. To check if Excitel is offering services in your city or area, you can visit the company's website or contact their customer care team. Excitel is reaching more Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities of the country as months go by.

There are also more affordable plans offered by the company with high-speeds which do not bundle OTT benefits. If you are looking for OTT benefits with broadband plans, you can also check out the offerings from other ISPs such as Airtel, Jio, BSNL, ACT and more.