Jio Offers Customised AirFiber Plans Targeting Low-Income Groups in Rural India



Reliance Jio says its Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) service, AirFiber 5G internet, has led the digital revolution in Punjab, transforming both urban and rural regions. According to Jio, citing data from Statista, India's internet penetration rate increased to over 52 percent in 2024—from about 14 percent in 2014. Jio claims it is helping reshape digital life across Punjab, with Digital India and Viksit Bharat by 2047 as the ultimate goals.

JioAirFiber in Punjab: Reaching Border Villages

Jio further said, referencing Statista, that the Digital India initiative along with the increasing internet penetration in recent times has helped the country's digital population reach a whopping 806 million active users as of February 2025. Jio alone accounts for nearly 60 percent of the country's mobile data traffic since its inception, the company said in a blog post on April 30, 2025.

Jio says it has been "successfully addressing the challenge of last-mile connectivity" through its AirFiber services. In Punjab, Jio has expanded these services to border villages such as Manwal Mangwal, Dera Baba Nanak, and Kalewala, bringing these underserved areas into the digital mainstream.

Empowering Rural Lives Through 5G

"Earlier, these areas lacked reliable internet, hampering internet connectivity. With the introduction of JioAirFiber, the entire Punjab including these villages now enjoying truly uninterrupted super-fast 5G internet—improving the digital life, and infrastructure," Jio said.

According to Jio, AirFiber is enabling access to:

Transformational Impact

Jio also shared real-life stories illustrating how its AirFiber services are transforming rural Punjab.

Baghel Singh—an employee at the Block Elementary Education Office in Valtoha, has shared the transformational benefits of AirFiber: "Since we installed AirFiber, our daily work has become much more efficient. We no longer face network problems, and our meetings and presentations run seamlessly in the conference hall. Earlier, we had to travel for various meetings, which wasted valuable time. Now, with JioAirFiber, we attend all meetings online, saving crucial hours."

Rajni Joshi, a Pharmacy Officer at the Aam Aadmi Clinic in Khem Karan, highlighted the impact of JioAirFiber on healthcare: "With JioAirFiber, all our online processes operate seamlessly. Patients now receive uninterrupted services, even in remote border areas. Previously, network issues were a major challenge, but Jio has completely changed that."

Another healthcare worker added: "Earlier, we struggled with severe network issues, impacting patient care and operations. With JioAirFiber, our processes are now on the fast track. Patients no longer face delays, and even in this border region, we receive top-class connectivity."

Jio said the introduction of JioAirFiber in Punjab has offered significant benefits, including uninterrupted digital connectivity, affordable internet plans, and enhanced productivity, among others.

Customised Plans for Rural India

Moreover, Jio said it has "customised JioAirFiber plans keeping in mind the mid and low-income groups in rural India."

"People across Punjab can now experience a truly digital life. Jio continues to empower the people of Punjab through innovation and ensuring a connected and brighter future for all. With JioAirFiber, Punjab is not catching up with the digital revolution but is leading it," the company added.

JioAirFiber Subscribers

As of April 2025, according to TRAI, Reliance Jio reported a total 5G FWA subscriber base of 6,141,270 (6.14 million), including 2,774,249 rural subscribers and 399,922 subscribers from Punjab.

