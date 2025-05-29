Reliance has Built One of the Largest Media Businesses in the World

Amazon Prime Video, the on-demand video streaming service from Amazon has about 200 million paying subscribers.

  • Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) recently unveiled the merged entity between JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar.
  • This new entity is called JioHotstar.
  • In a short period, the company has built one of the largest media businesses in the world.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) recently unveiled the merged entity between JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. This new entity is called JioHotstar. In a short period, the company has built one of the largest media businesses in the world. JioHotstar now has around 280 million paid subscribers. This figure is astonishing. It is close to the figures of Netflix, which is a global platform. JioHotstar on the other hand isn't present in as many locations as Netflix. This means that the potential of growth for JioHotstar is quite high.




Amazon Prime Video, the on-demand video streaming service from Amazon has about 200 million paying subscribers. JioHotstar has definitely garnered a lot of attention due to the IPL 2025 streaming rights and the Champions Trophy 2025 finals as well. The company is expected to add more users as we approach the finals of the IPL 2025, which is scheduled to take place on June 3, 2025.

JioHotstar has three pricing tiers for subscribers in India - Rs 149 for three months of the mobile subscription and Rs 499 for the same for an entire year. Then there's the Super Plan which costs Rs 299 for three months and Rs 899 for an entire year. Lastly, there's the premium plan which comes for Rs 499 for three months and Rs 1499 for an entire year.

Under the Jio Unlimited offer, Reliance Jio is also offering a free subscription of the JioHotstar with prepaid plans that cost Rs 299 or more. This is a major deal for consumers as they are getting to see IPL 2025 seamless due to this. JioHotstar houses content from several production houses such as HBO, NBC, and more. This puts the platform at the front for the consumers as not only cricket, it also has some of the best TV and movie titles to stream.

