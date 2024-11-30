bsnl launches iftv services in punjab circle

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) already launched intranet fiber TV (IFTV) services in Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Now, the state-run telecom operator has also launched it in the Punjab circle. BSNL's IFTV service is India's first fiber-based TV service and it brings consumers 500+ live TV channels and premium pay TV content. The advantage of this service is that it doesn't require internet to be there, and secondly, the quality is way higher than what you get with the HD satellite services.









The launch takes BSNL's IFTV services to three circles, with more areas to be added in the near future. BSNL demonstrated this service at the recently concluded India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024, and at present, it will be offered to customers in Punjab at no additional cost. Note that this is a service only meant for BSNL's FTTH customers. So if you want to experience it, you will have to get an FTTH connection. BSNL's FTTH service is available in most areas of Punjab and has competitive broadband plans in comparison to what the private telecom operators offer to their customers.

BSNL said, "Hon'ble CMD BSNL launched today IFTV service in Punjab circle, bringing a new era of seamless connectivity and digital entertainment. BSNL redefines home entertainment with IFTV – India’s First Fiber-Based Intranet TV Service with access to 500+ live channels and premium Pay TV content with crystal-clear streaming over BSNL’s FTTH network."

The launch took place on Thursday this week (November 28, 2024). BSNL is currently not charging for the service in either of the circles it has launched the service. However, in the future, once it is available in all the areas and the tests are completed, commercial plans for the service are expected.