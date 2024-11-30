BSNL Launches IFTV Services in Punjab Circle

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The launch takes BSNL's IFTV services to three circles, with more areas to be added in the near future. BSNL demonstrated this service at the recently concluded India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024, and at present, it will be offered to customers in Punjab at no additional cost.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) already launched intranet fiber TV (IFTV) services in Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
  • BSNL's IFTV service is India's first fiber-based TV service and it brings consumers 500+ live TV channels and premium pay TV content.
  • The advantage of this service is that it doesn't require internet to be there, and secondly, the quality is way higher than what you get with the HD satellite services.

Follow Us

bsnl launches iftv services in punjab circle

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) already launched intranet fiber TV (IFTV) services in Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Now, the state-run telecom operator has also launched it in the Punjab circle. BSNL's IFTV service is India's first fiber-based TV service and it brings consumers 500+ live TV channels and premium pay TV content. The advantage of this service is that it doesn't require internet to be there, and secondly, the quality is way higher than what you get with the HD satellite services.




Read More - BSNL has Been Losing Wi-Fi Customers for Years

The launch takes BSNL's IFTV services to three circles, with more areas to be added in the near future. BSNL demonstrated this service at the recently concluded India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024, and at present, it will be offered to customers in Punjab at no additional cost. Note that this is a service only meant for BSNL's FTTH customers. So if you want to experience it, you will have to get an FTTH connection. BSNL's FTTH service is available in most areas of Punjab and has competitive broadband plans in comparison to what the private telecom operators offer to their customers.

BSNL said, "Hon'ble CMD BSNL launched today IFTV service in Punjab circle, bringing a new era of seamless connectivity and digital entertainment. BSNL redefines home entertainment with IFTV – India’s First Fiber-Based Intranet TV Service with access to 500+ live channels and premium Pay TV content with crystal-clear streaming over BSNL’s FTTH network."

Read More - BSNL Launches 4G in Pangi Valley, Himachal Pradesh

The launch took place on Thursday this week (November 28, 2024). BSNL is currently not charging for the service in either of the circles it has launched the service. However, in the future, once it is available in all the areas and the tests are completed, commercial plans for the service are expected.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Sometimes I wish Airtel would have given more data.

First 6G Deployments Are Expected in 2030: Ericsson Mobility Report

TheAndroidFreak :

You can get even more speeds if speeds are uncapped. Moto G85 getting 4CA on Vi, constant 3CA on Vi.…

First 6G Deployments Are Expected in 2030: Ericsson Mobility Report

Shivraj Roy :

thats nice moto phones have really good network even im getting about 50mbps these days

First 6G Deployments Are Expected in 2030: Ericsson Mobility Report

rajesh008agrawal@gmail.com :

Bsnl hase give to customers normal modern and other company give him to 5 g moderm

BSNL has Been Losing Wi-Fi Customers for Years

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic: Qualcomm is testing the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC (SM8850), this has been revealed in HyperOS 2 software.

OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments