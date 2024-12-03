UAE Allocates 600 MHz and 6 GHz Bands for IMT, Prepares for 6G



The UAE has allocated the 600 MHz and 6 GHz frequency bands for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) systems to advance the telecommunications sector. Announced by the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), this move, according to the official statement, makes the UAE one of the first countries globally to adopt these frequencies to operators, aligning with the outcomes of the World Radiocommunication Conference 2023 (WRC-23), held in Dubai.

Supporting Smart Cities and 6G Development

The new bands are expected to be operational by 2025-2026, supporting technologies for Smart Cities such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) applications that require high frequencies (HF) and super-fast data transfer speeds. The allocation will also pave the way for 6G development, expected to begin in 2030, offering speeds at the terabit level, ultra-low latency, and enhanced connectivity.

"In parallel, the UAE continues to work on the use of advanced 5G technologies within the 6 GHz band, achieving a data transfer speed of up to 10 Gbps," the official release said.

6G Development

The Chairman of TDRA's Board of Directors, commended this progress, saying: "The adoption of the 600 MHz and 6 GHz frequency bands for IMT services is a feat that coincides with our joy of Union Day 53." He hailed the move as part of the UAE's "We the UAE 2031" vision, emphasising its role in positioning the nation as a global leader in technology and innovation.

TDRA's Director-General, called it a paradigm shift, highlighting 6G's potential to revolutionise sectors with applications like real-time holography, VR/AR, and smart city integration.

"TDRA is working to anticipate the present needs in the range of frequencies providing the spectrum infrastructure required for all sectors of future cities and metropolises. The adoption of the new bands would provide the quantum leap needed to ensure that the UAE, which has always been ahead, will maintain this pioneer ship for years to come," said the Director-General.

6G Technologies, Shift in Technology

"6G technologies represent a paradigm shift in the world of technology, as they provide blazing-fast data speeds in the terabit level, a response time (latency) of less than a millisecond, and improved networking through artificial intelligence. It will also incorporate joint communication and sensing technologies, enabling innovative applications such as real-time hologram connectivity, virtual and augmented reality, smart cities, as well as large-scale integration of the Internet of Things.These advancements will enhance the country's readiness to lead the global digital transformation," he added.

This step reportedly aligns with the UAE's vision of building a knowledge-based economy that relies on innovation and technology.