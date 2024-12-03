Philips Unveils In-House AI-Powered CT 5300 System for CT Imaging at RSNA 2024



Global health technology company Royal Philips has unveiled significant advancements in clinical decision-support with its artificial intelligence (AI) and smart workflow automation integrated into the newly introduced CT 5300 system, which debuted in North America at RSNA 2024. According to the company, the Philips' CT Smart Workflow features a comprehensive suite of AI-enabled 'Precise' software solutions that assist at every step of the CT workflow, freeing technicians and radiologists from routine, time-consuming tasks and allowing them more time to focus on their patients.

End-to-end AI-driven smart workflow

Equipped with NanoPanel Precise detectors and Precise Image reconstruction, the CT 5300 delivers ultra-low noise imaging with up to 80 percent less radiation, boosting diagnostic accuracy. The system integrates CT Smart Workflow, featuring AI tools like Precise Position for 50 percent improved vertical positioning, Precise Cardiac for enhanced coronary imaging, and Precise Brain for faster brain scan interpretation, according to the official release.

"By equipping the CT 5300 with our unique NanoPanel Precise detector and ultra-low noise Precise Image reconstruction technology, together with our latest AI-driven CT Smart Workflow solutions, we are integrating hardware, software, and AI to make high-quality care more productive, cost-effective, and widely accessible," said Dan Xu, CT Business Leader at Philips.

"The productivity and diagnostic confidence enhancements that AI can deliver to CT imaging empower care teams and ease departmental workflow, helping to mitigate today's chronic shortage of highly skilled radiologists and technicians," he added.

The CT 5300 is integrated with Advanced Visualisation Workspace, providing a scalable, AI-enabled post-processing platform to streamline workflows and enhance care delivery, the company announced.

Collaboration with Annalise.ai

Philips also announced a pilot with medical imaging AI solutions company Annalise.ai to investigate the feasibility of Annalise Critical Care AI – a comprehensive critical case triage support solution – to enhance triage support and optimise workflows for conditions like traumatic brain injury (TBI), which requires time-critical intervention.

The collaboration will explore the integration of Annalise Critical Care AI – the most comprehensive AI-driven triage product for chest X-ray and non-contrast CT of the brain available in the USA, the company said.

"By flagging and prioritising 12 time-sensitive clinical findings often encountered in emergency departments, these AI capabilities help clinicians focus on the most critical cases. This is particularly valuable during nights and weekends when fewer staff are on duty, and delays in intervention pose a significant risk to patients," the company said.

"This is an exciting time for radiology. Our solutions are designed to streamline workflows and boost productivity for radiology teams. Together with Philips, we look forward to making high-quality care truly accessible," said Dimitry Tran, co-founder and deputy CEO of Annalise.ai.

Critical Care AI has been shown to improve median report turnaround times by up to 39 percent, according to a researched cited in the official release.