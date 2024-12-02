AI to Accelerate Drug Discovery and Medical Advancements: Mukesh Ambani

Ambani's remarks came during the virtual launch of CancerSpot, a blood-based test for early cancer detection developed by Strand Lifesciences, a Reliance subsidiary.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani highlighted the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) in genomics and life sciences, stating it will dramatically transform biomedical research and drug discovery in the coming decades. Ambani's remarks came during the virtual launch of CancerSpot, a blood-based test for early cancer detection developed by Strand Lifesciences, a Reliance subsidiary, according to a Business Standard report.

CancerSpot

The test reportedly uses the latest globally accepted methylation profiling technology to identify cancer tumour DNA fragments in blood. CancerSpot operates using a simple blood sample and uses a proprietary genome sequencing and analysis process to identify DNA methylation signatures of cancer in the blood. The test provides a simple and convenient option for proactive and routine cancer screening.

According to the report, Ambani also emphasised the need to strengthen national and international collaboration in scientific research and its applications during an event in Bengaluru.

Genomics Centre in Bengaluru

The CancerSpot initiative operates out of a 33,000-square-foot Genomics Diagnostics and Research Centre in Bengaluru. Ambani further said that the new facility will "serve as the launchpad of ground-breaking discoveries and transformative innovations," the report said.

Early Cancer Detection

He stressed the importance of early cancer detection, calling it "half the battle won in the fight against cancer" and highlighting the test's potential to reduce patient suffering while easing financial and emotional stress. "CancerSpot can significantly reduce the suffering of cancer patients, and also eliminate the financial and psychological stress. CancerSpot is simply the beginning, we must aim to produce many more affordable products that can address critical healthcare challenges in India and beyond," the report quoted Ambani as saying.

Importance of AI

Furthermore, according to the report, Ambani stressed the importance of artificial intelligence in the field of genomics and life sciences. "In combination with AI, these segments will transform the world even more dramatically in the next few decades. AI has been making stunning breakthroughs that can vastly expand the number of structures available to scientists. This promises the acceleration of pace for biomedical research and drug discovery," he said.

