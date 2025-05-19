Microsoft Aims for Cross-Company AI Agent Collaboration Through Open Standards: Report

Microsoft is advocating for greater interoperability among artificial intelligence agents developed by different companies, aiming to create a collaborative AI ecosystem underpinned by open standards.

Highlights

  • Microsoft supports an open-source standard called Model Context Protocol (MCP), introduced by Anthropic.
  • MCP aims to allow AI agents from different companies to communicate and collaborate seamlessly.
  • Improving AI memory is expensive but crucial for more meaningful interactions.

Microsoft Aims for Cross-Company AI Agent Collaboration Through Open Standards: Report
Microsoft is advocating industry-wide standards to enable artificial intelligence (AI) agents from different companies to work together and retain more effective memories of their interactions, Chief Technology Officer Kevin Scott said on Sunday, according to Reuters. The remarks come ahead of the company's annual Build developer conference, which opens on May 19 in Seattle.

Microsoft Champions the Model Context Protocol

Speaking at Microsoft's headquarters in Redmond, Scott emphasised the company's support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open-source standard originally introduced by Google-backed Anthropic. The protocol aims to facilitate seamless communication among AI agents developed by different organisations, much like how the hypertext transfer protocol (HTTP) helped lay the foundation for the internet in the 1990s.

Envisioning the Agentic Web

Scott described the potential of MCP to create an "agentic web" — a new layer of the digital world where intelligent agents can autonomously perform tasks and collaborate across platforms. "It means that your imagination gets to drive what the agentic web becomes, not just a handful of companies that happen to see some of these problems first," he said.

Scott reportedly said Microsoft is also trying to help improve how AI agents remember and build on past user interactions. Scott acknowledged that most current AI interactions remain largely transactional, lacking continuity and context. Enhancing memory capabilities in AI agents, however, poses technical and financial challenges due to the significant computing resources required.

Challenge of Memory in AI Agents

But making an AI agent's memory better costs a lot of money because it requires more computing power, according to the report.

To address this, Microsoft is developing a technique called structured retrieval augmentation. The method allows AI systems to extract and retain concise, relevant information from each interaction, creating a structured summary or "roadmap" of the conversation. This mirrors how biological brains form memories — not by recalling everything at once, but by focusing on key data points.

"This is a core part of how you train a biological brain - you don't brute force everything in your head every time you need to solve a particular problem," Scott reportedly said.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

