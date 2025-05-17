

Alphabet's Google One subscription service has recently surpassed 150 million subscribers, marking a 50 percent increase since February 2024, when the platform reached the 100 million mark, the company told Reuters. The surge comes months after Google introduced a new premium plan priced at USD 19.99 per month, offering artificial intelligence (AI) features previously unavailable to free users.

AI as a Growth Catalyst

Launched nearly six years ago, Google One initially focused on cloud storage. The recent addition of AI capabilities has significantly boosted its appeal. While lower-tier plans remain available for users seeking storage without AI, the new AI-focused tier has already drawn "millions" of subscriptions, according to Shimrit Ben-Yair, Vice President overseeing the service, the report said.

Google One is part of Alphabet's effort to diversify beyond advertising, which still accounted for over 75 percent of its USD 350 billion in revenue in 2024. With increasing concerns about the future of ad-supported models, particularly as AI reshapes how users search for information, subscriptions are emerging as a critical revenue stream.

Shifting Revenue Strategies at Alphabet

Alphabet faces mounting pressure as AI-powered tools begin to erode its dominance in search. An Apple executive recently testified that search volumes on Safari declined for the first time, driven by the rising use of AI assistants. That same day, Alphabet lost USD 150 billion in market value, underlining investor concerns about the long-term impact of generative AI on its core business.

AI Assistants Challenge Search Dominance

As traditional search advertising faces disruption, monetising AI remains a challenge. Unlike search engines, AI interfaces have yet to find an effective model for integrating advertising. Many companies are instead charging users through subscriptions or based on product usage, the report noted.

"Just like you've seen with YouTube, we'll give people options over time," CEO Sundar Pichai said in February when asked about efforts to monetise Gemini during an earnings call. "For this year, I think you'll see us be focused on the subscription direction."

