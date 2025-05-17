Google One Surpasses 150 Million Subscribers Amid AI Push: Report

Reported by Kripa B 0

New AI features and premium plans fuel rapid growth as Alphabet shifts focus beyond ad revenue.

Highlights

  • Google One has reached 150 million subscribers, a 50% increase since February 2024.
  • Millions have already subscribed to the new AI tier, according to Google.
  • Generative AI and digital assistants are disrupting traditional search and ad models.

Follow Us

Google One Surpasses 150 Million Subscribers Amid Shift to AI and Subscription Revenue: Report
Alphabet's Google One subscription service has recently surpassed 150 million subscribers, marking a 50 percent increase since February 2024, when the platform reached the 100 million mark, the company told Reuters. The surge comes months after Google introduced a new premium plan priced at USD 19.99 per month, offering artificial intelligence (AI) features previously unavailable to free users.

Also Read: AI: Nvidia AI Factories in Saudi Arabia, DataVolt-Supermicro Deal, AWS-Humain AI Zone and More




AI as a Growth Catalyst

Launched nearly six years ago, Google One initially focused on cloud storage. The recent addition of AI capabilities has significantly boosted its appeal. While lower-tier plans remain available for users seeking storage without AI, the new AI-focused tier has already drawn "millions" of subscriptions, according to Shimrit Ben-Yair, Vice President overseeing the service, the report said.

Google One is part of Alphabet's effort to diversify beyond advertising, which still accounted for over 75 percent of its USD 350 billion in revenue in 2024. With increasing concerns about the future of ad-supported models, particularly as AI reshapes how users search for information, subscriptions are emerging as a critical revenue stream.

Shifting Revenue Strategies at Alphabet

Alphabet faces mounting pressure as AI-powered tools begin to erode its dominance in search. An Apple executive recently testified that search volumes on Safari declined for the first time, driven by the rising use of AI assistants. That same day, Alphabet lost USD 150 billion in market value, underlining investor concerns about the long-term impact of generative AI on its core business.

Also Read: Nvidia Announces USD 500 Billion Investment in US for AI Chip Production

AI Assistants Challenge Search Dominance

As traditional search advertising faces disruption, monetising AI remains a challenge. Unlike search engines, AI interfaces have yet to find an effective model for integrating advertising. Many companies are instead charging users through subscriptions or based on product usage, the report noted.

"Just like you've seen with YouTube, we'll give people options over time," CEO Sundar Pichai said in February when asked about efforts to monetise Gemini during an earnings call. "For this year, I think you'll see us be focused on the subscription direction."

You can also join the TelecomTalk WhatsApp Community and TelecomTalk WhatsApp Channel for updates and discussions.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Prashant :

Vi management are mental to have launched such shockingly expensive and hugely uncompetitive plans - Rs.4999/365 days for 12hrs in…

Vodafone Idea Rs 4999 Plan Launched, Industry's Most Expensive Plan

Iqbal :

Don't look at Airtel or Jio. Start giving 1 GB per day for 30 days at 199 and see the…

Vodafone Idea Says It Can't Operate Beyond FY 2025–26 as…

Ratnakar :

The opposite of destruction.

Vodafone Idea Rs 4999 Plan Launched, Industry's Most Expensive Plan

Faraz :

Fr.. BSNL don't even have 1/4th of it, Jio/Airtel won't enhance network for another 200 million customers if Vi quit.

Vodafone Idea Says It Can't Operate Beyond FY 2025–26 as…

Faraz :

They themselves have said they won't (huh hehe)

Vodafone Idea Rs 4999 Plan Launched, Industry's Most Expensive Plan

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments