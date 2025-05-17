Vodafone Idea Adds 1 Lakh New Towers in Six Months



Vodafone Idea (Vi) has added 100,000 new towers across India in six months to ensure that Vi users can catch all the [cricket] action live from wherever they are, according to the company's official customer support handle on X (formerly Twitter). This post comes at a time when the telecom operator has requested a waiver of over Rs 30,000 crore in penalties and interest, and is pressing for an urgent hearing on the matter scheduled for May 19, according to reports.

Vi Expands Network Coverage

"We've added 1,00,000 towers across India in 6 months. So, catch all the action live from wherever you are, with Vi - the strongest team of this season," ViCustomerCare shared in a post on X on May 17, 2025.

The network metrics are based on network site additions over six months in FY2024–25, as noted in the disclaimer of the video shared by the operator.

Vi recently informed the Supreme Court that it will not be able to continue operations beyond FY2025–26 unless it secures fresh bank funding — which remains out of reach due to its unresolved AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue) dues.

Bharti Airtel Seeks Level Playing Field

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel is also exploring options to ensure a level playing field in the sector, including the possibility of converting its own AGR dues into government equity — similar to the approach earlier adopted by Vodafone Idea.

