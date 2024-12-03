ITU and ICPC Form Global Advisory Body to Strengthen Submarine Cable Resilience

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Highlights

  • Over 99 percent of international data exchanges rely on submarine cables.
  • Submarine cables face 150–200 faults annually due to human activities and natural hazards.
  • The newly formed International Advisory Body comprises 40 global members, including ministers and industry leaders.

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the International Cable Protection Committee (ICPC) have established the International Advisory Body to strengthen Submarine Cable Resilience. This global initiative aims to fortify the backbone of global communications, which carries over 99 percent of international data exchanges.

Importance of Submarine Cables

Submarine cables are critical to the internet, commerce, government operations, and digital services like health and education. However, they face risks from human activities such as fishing and anchoring, as well as natural hazards, leading to 150–200 faults annually, according to the ICPC.

Role of the International Advisory Body

"The Advisory Body will address ways to improve cable resilience by promoting best practices for governments and industry players to ensure the timely deployment and repair of submarine cables, reduce the risks of damage, and enhance the continuity of communications over the cables," ITU said in a statement on November 29.

"The Advisory Body will mobilise expertise from around the world to ensure this vital digital infrastructure remains resilient in the face of disasters, accidents, and other risks," said ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin.

ICPC Chair, Graham Evans added "By working together, we can promote best practices, foster international collaboration, and create a consistent approach to protect the vital submarine cable networks that underpin global connectivity."

Also Read: US FCC Launches Comprehensive Review of Submarine Cable Licensing Rules

With 40 members, including ministers and industry leaders, the global body represents diverse perspectives from across the globe. Co-chaired by Nigeria's Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, and the Chair of the Board of Directors of the National Communications Authority of the Republic of Portugal (ANACOM), Sandra Maximiano, the group will provide guidance and promote best practices.

Upcoming Meetings and Future Plans

The Advisory Body will meet at least two times a year. It will consult with experts on telecommunications, digital resilience infrastructure development, infrastructure investment and international policy to provide strategic guidance and encourage sector-wide collaboration

The first virtual meeting is set for December 2024, followed by a Submarine Cable Resilience Summit in Abuja, Nigeria, in February 2025.

