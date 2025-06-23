Reliance Jio’s latest foray into home networking the AX6000 WiFi 6 Universal Router brings impressive hardware capabilities and aggressive pricing to the Indian market. Designed for high-speed performance and smart home readiness, the router is positioned as a universal solution for consumers across fiber, broadband, and DSL services. But a closer look reveals a caveat: support is limited to IP over DHCP, excluding PPPoE and IPoE configurations still widely used by many Indian ISPs.

This detail, though technical, could have a significant impact on adoption especially in a country where internet protocol setups vary considerably across providers and regions.









Universal, But With Boundaries

Jio AX6000 Universal Wi-Fi 6 router arrives with an attractive spec sheet: up to 6 Gbps Wi-Fi 6 speeds, MU-MIMO and OFDMA support for multi-device environments, and coverage of up to 2000 sq. ft., extendable via Jio’s True AI Mesh system. It's built for the connected Indian home one increasingly filled with smart TVs, streaming devices, security cameras, and IoT appliances.

Also Read: Jio and Airtel’s Rs 11, 10GB Hourly Plans Signal What the Future of Telecom Pricing Might Look Like

What sets the Jio AX6000 apart is its pitch as a "Universal Router", capable of working across any ISP fiber, DSL, or broadband. However, the technical limitation is clear: it only supports DHCP-based IP assignment, leaving out PPPoE and IPoE authentication protocols still in use by providers like BSNL and several local cable internet providers.

For consumers in these segments, the router simply won’t connect, no matter its advertised performance or pricing.

Jio’s Broader Strategy

The Jio AX6000 launch aligns with Jio’s larger strategic roadmap not just as a telecom operator, but as an integrated digital ecosystem provider. JioFiber, Jio Set-Top Boxes, OTT apps, and now smart routers form part of a vertically integrated approach to consumer tech. Owning the in-home network layer allows Jio to control quality of service, gather insights, and lay the groundwork for future offerings like cloud gaming, home automation, and security.

By pricing the AX6000 at Rs 5,999 a steep discount from its Rs 14,999 MRP Jio is not just selling a router; it’s creating a gateway to its ecosystem. The router is also mesh-ready, allowing users to expand coverage with compatible Jio extenders, further locking in users to its home infrastructure play.

The Transparency Gap

For all its strengths, the DHCP-only support raises valid concerns around marketing clarity. The term “universal” carries weight and for a large base of Indian consumers, that could imply compatibility across all ISPs. While DHCP is increasingly common, PPPoE remains prevalent, particularly in older setups and Tier 2/3 city providers. Jio risks frustrating users who may expect plug-and-play functionality but end up facing configuration failure.

Also Read: Jio Partners With Krafton India to Launch Mobile Gaming Pack, Targeting BGMI Players

The Jio AX6000 is a technically impressive, well-priced Wi-Fi 6 router that delivers on speed, smart features, and mesh flexibility. For users on DHCP based ISPs, it’s likely one of the best options available today. But for the rest particularly those using PPPoE or IPoE the “universal” tag rings hollow.

The Jio AX6000 is a great router but not for everyone. If you are on a supported DHCP ISP, you will likely be impressed. But if you are with an ISP still using PPPoE, the AX6000 will it work. Calling it “universal” is a stretch. It’s Jio-optimized, DHCP-friendly, and smart home ready but not quite universal.