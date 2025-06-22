Vodafone Idea Enhances Indoor Network and Data Speeds in Haryana



Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced a significant expansion and upgradation of its network infrastructure across Haryana, aimed at improving indoor coverage and boosting data speeds for its users. As part of the initiative, Vi has deployed 900 MHz spectrum across over 1,500 sites and doubled the capacity on over 1,200 sites from 5 MHz to 10 MHz across key locations like Panipat, Sonipat, Bhiwani Rewari, Palwal, Jind, Sirsa, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Bahadurgarh and more.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea and AST SpaceMobile Partner to Bring Satellite Broadband Connectivity to India









Network Upgrade Across Haryana

This upgrade is expected to enhance indoor connectivity, particularly in urban and densely populated areas. In addition, Vi has upgraded its spectrum in the 2100 MHz band from 10 MHz to 15 MHz across more than 1,900 sites in Haryana, enabling faster data speeds for customers on its Vi GIGAnet network.

Vi said it has also rolled out over 950 new sites in the state. "This capacity expansion and upgradation is part of Vi’s broader strategy to upgrade its network infrastructure and provide Vi's best-ever network experience to its customers," Vi said in a statement on June 20, 2025.

Improved Indoor Coverage and Data Speeds

Commenting on the developments, Rahul Joshi, Cluster Business Head, Punjab, Haryana, HP & JK, Vodafone Idea, said, "The deployment of 900 MHz and upgradation of 2100 MHz are important steps in enhancing Vi's network in Haryana. This upgrade will enable Vi users to experience stronger indoor coverage, superior calling and faster data speeds on Vi GIGAnet – our best-ever network. Going forward, we will continue to strengthen our network and bring unique offerings for our customers to thrive in this digital world."

Also Read: DIPA and Vodafone Idea Forge Partnership to Drive Sustainable Telecom Infrastructure in India

Customer-Centric Offerings Introduced

In addition to network enhancements, Vi said it has introduced new customer-centric offerings in Haryana. The Vi Nonstop Hero plan, which the company calls India's first truly unlimited data plan, provides unlimited data and voice calls, addressing concerns around data exhaustion. In the postpaid segment, the company launched Postpaid Family Add-On Plans: Customers can add up to a total of 8 secondary members to their existing family plan at Rs 299 per member.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea’s Financial Viability in Doubt as Govt Rules Out Further Equity Conversion

TRAI's Report and Vi's Investor Presentation

In another update, while TRAI released its Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicator Report for the quarter ending March 2025 on June 19, Vodafone Idea, in an exchange filing on June 20, submitted an Investor Presentation reporting a blended mobile ARPU of Rs 182, according to the TRAI Performance Indicator Report.

You can also join the TelecomTalk WhatsApp Community, TelecomTalk WhatsApp Channel or Telegram group Telecom Circle for updates and discussions.