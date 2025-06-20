DIPA and Vodafone Idea Forge Partnership to Drive Sustainable Telecom Infrastructure in India

As part of the partnership, DIPA and Vi will work jointly to establish frameworks that encourage the use of renewable energy in telecom towers, data centers, and network facilities.

  • Focus on implementing Green Energy Open Access (GEOA) policy across India.
  • Partnership supports carbon neutrality and sustainable digital growth.
  • Joint guidelines and frameworks to encourage clean energy adoption.

The Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA) and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have announced a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating the adoption of green energy solutions across India's digital infrastructure landscape in a move toward building a sustainable telecommunications ecosystem.

Green Partnership for a Sustainable Future

"This strategic partnership will focus on implementing green energy solutions, promoting the Green Energy Open Access (GEOA) policy, and driving transformative clean energy adoption throughout the telecom infrastructure sector," DIPA and Vodafone Idea said in a joint statement on Friday, June 20, 2025. The initiative is expected to play a key role in driving the telecom sector’s transition toward carbon neutrality.

Key Focus Areas of the Collaboration

As part of the partnership, DIPA and Vi will work jointly to establish frameworks that encourage the use of renewable energy in telecom towers, data centers, and network facilities. They will also create guidelines for environmentally responsible infrastructure deployment, while promoting innovative technologies to enhance energy efficiency.

Key focus areas of the partnership include:

  • Green Energy Open Access Implementation: Leveraging the GEOA policy framework to enable widespread adoption of renewable energy sources across telecom infrastructure
  • Sustainable Infrastructure Development: Creating guidelines and best practices for environmentally responsible telecom infrastructure deployment
  • Clean Energy Technology Integration: Promoting innovative solutions for renewable energy adoption in towers, data centers, and network facilities
  • Industry Transformation: Driving sector-wide adoption of green initiatives and carbon reduction strategies

Vision Behind the Alliance

"This collaboration with Vodafone Idea marks a pivotal moment in our industry's commitment to environmental sustainability," said Manoj Kumar Singh, Director General, DIPA. "As DIPA continues its extensive work toward our zero-carbon mission, this partnership will accelerate the adoption of green energy solutions across India's digital infrastructure ecosystem."

Ambika Khurana, Chief Regulatory and Corporate Affairs Officer at Vodafone Idea and Director of Vi Foundation, echoed the sentiment. "Vi is committed to leading the telecom industry's transition toward sustainable operations. Our partnership with DIPA aligns perfectly with our environmental goals and reinforces our dedication to responsible business practices. By collaborating on green energy initiatives and sustainable infrastructure solutions, we are setting new benchmarks for the industry while contributing to India's broader climate objectives," she said.

Timely Initiative for a Rapidly Expanding Sector

The companies say that the partnership comes at a time when the telecom sector is witnessing exponential growth, with increasing demand for digital connectivity driving infrastructure expansion across urban and rural markets. DIPA and Vi emphasised the importance of ensuring that this growth remains environmentally sustainable.

The initiative will also prioritize industry-wide knowledge sharing, capacity building, and awareness creation on the benefits of sustainable practices. Both organizations hope that the collaboration will serve as a catalyst for broader industry transformation, encouraging more players in the telecom sector to embrace green initiatives and support India's climate commitments.

