iQOO Neo 10R Could Soon Come to India in 3 Memory Variants

iQOO, a sub-brand of the Vivo group is expected to launch a new smartphone titled Neo 10R in the Indian market soon. The device has not been officially announced or teased by the company yet, but a popular tipster has shared some details on the social media platform X. iQOO's efforts for the Indian market are currently focused on the launch of iQOO 13, which will happen tomorrow on December 3, 2024. The iQOO Neo 10R is what we will talk about here. This is a device that is likely going to be a rebadged version of the iQOO 10 series which has already launched in China.









Notably, iQOO launched the iQOO Neo 9 Pro from China in India as iQOO Neo 9 in India. So it may be very much possible that the Neo 10R is also a rebadged version of the Neo 10 series in China. Of course, it could also be a device which has not launched in China yet and could come with a set of specifications and price targeted for the Indian market.

According to a popular tipster Abhishek Yadav on X, the device is going to come in three memory variants in India. The three variants will be 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB. It is likely going to be a mid-range premium device in India and could feature a Qualcomm chip.

The iQOO Neo 10 series has already gone on sale in China and it starts at under Rs 30,000 if you convert the Chinese pricing into Indian rupees. The Neo 10 Pro is slightly more expensive by about Rs 10,000 in China. This is not the device that will likely come to India though. Tune in tomorrow to check out the launch of the iQOO 13 in India.