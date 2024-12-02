iQOO Neo 10R Could Soon Come to India in 3 Memory Variants

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Follow Us

iqoo neo 10r could soon come to

iQOO, a sub-brand of the Vivo group is expected to launch a new smartphone titled Neo 10R in the Indian market soon. The device has not been officially announced or teased by the company yet, but a popular tipster has shared some details on the social media platform X. iQOO's efforts for the Indian market are currently focused on the launch of iQOO 13, which will happen tomorrow on December 3, 2024. The iQOO Neo 10R is what we will talk about here. This is a device that is likely going to be a rebadged version of the iQOO 10 series which has already launched in China.




Read More - Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G at an UNBELIEVABLE Price in India

Notably, iQOO launched the iQOO Neo 9 Pro from China in India as iQOO Neo 9 in India. So it may be very much possible that the Neo 10R is also a rebadged version of the Neo 10 series in China. Of course, it could also be a device which has not launched in China yet and could come with a set of specifications and price targeted for the Indian market.

According to a popular tipster Abhishek Yadav on X, the device is going to come in three memory variants in India. The three variants will be 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB. It is likely going to be a mid-range premium device in India and could feature a Qualcomm chip.

Read More - Era of Slim Phones is Coming Back with Apple and Samsung Taking the Lead

The iQOO Neo 10 series has already gone on sale in China and it starts at under Rs 30,000 if you convert the Chinese pricing into Indian rupees. The Neo 10 Pro is slightly more expensive by about Rs 10,000 in China. This is not the device that will likely come to India though. Tune in tomorrow to check out the launch of the iQOO 13 in India.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Phoenix96 :

In all honestly, only a part of 6Ghz should be handed over not the whole cake. Nextgen WiFi needs the…

DoT Plans to Refarm 1100 MHz Spectrum Across Ministries and…

Phoenix96 :

There are no actual use cases per se' for 6G. Better focus on uncapped 5G-A networks and smart network routing…

First 6G Deployments Are Expected in 2030: Ericsson Mobility Report

Phoenix96 :

Tryna cutdown costs using cheaper Li-Ion battery lmao :D Realme be like YE LE TEHELKA GT 7 Pro :D

OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8…

Phoenix96 :

at the end of the day, its all about WHO DOES BETTER OPTIMIZATIONS ;)

OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8…

Shivraj Roy :

damn thats not good and also yes airtel wants SA for FWA only hence maybe

AI to Accelerate Drug Discovery and Medical Advancements: Mukesh Ambani

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments