Telcos Must Give Govt Access to Critical Telecom Infra Per New Rules: Report

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Experts believe that this can cause over-regulation as the telecom sector is also marked as critical information infrastructure under the Information Technology Act. Thus, it also falls under the domain of the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC).

Highlights

  • Telecom service providers (TSPs) must give the government access to the critical telecom infrastructure (CTI) as per the new rules.
  • The central government has the power to identify telecom networks as CTI if their disruption could severely impact national security, public health, economy, or safety.
  • As per the rules, the government has to appoint a Chief of Telecom Security Officer (CTSO).

Follow Us

telcos must give govt access to critical

Telecom service providers (TSPs) must give the government access to the critical telecom infrastructure (CTI) as per the new rules. Under the new Telecom Act, 2023, the central government has the power to identify telecom networks as CTI if their disruption could severely impact national security, public health, economy, or safety. As per the rules, the government has to appoint a Chief of Telecom Security Officer (CTSO), according to a report from the Hindustan Times.




The entities who have suffered or faced cyber security incidents will have to report them to the government within six hours, revised from the earlier time of two hours. Six hours is still a very short duration to report compared to the global standards.

Read More - BSNL Telangana Announces 4G Core Live

Experts believe that this can cause over-regulation as the telecom sector is also marked as critical information infrastructure under the Information Technology Act. Thus, it also falls under the domain of the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC).

The Indian government has been very wary of the telecom infrastructure in India for the last few years. A new system of trusted vendors was introduced by the center to ensure that no Chinese or "unsafe" vendor can provide critical telecom infrastructure in India. Additionally, the government has asked the telcos to replace the equipment/gear of the Chinese vendors from the existing live networks. In the long run, this will ensure India has safe infrastructure which its neighbours can't exploit.

Read More - BSNL Kerala Users Can Access International Roaming without Changing SIM

Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung are the vendors (foreign ones) that are doing almost all of the business in the country with the telecom players. Samsung is still a new entrant in the 5G space, but it was once the preferred vendor for Reliance Jio when the telco had just started rolling out 4G in the country.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Phoenix96 :

In all honestly, only a part of 6Ghz should be handed over not the whole cake. Nextgen WiFi needs the…

DoT Plans to Refarm 1100 MHz Spectrum Across Ministries and…

Phoenix96 :

There are no actual use cases per se' for 6G. Better focus on uncapped 5G-A networks and smart network routing…

First 6G Deployments Are Expected in 2030: Ericsson Mobility Report

Phoenix96 :

Tryna cutdown costs using cheaper Li-Ion battery lmao :D Realme be like YE LE TEHELKA GT 7 Pro :D

OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8…

Phoenix96 :

at the end of the day, its all about WHO DOES BETTER OPTIMIZATIONS ;)

OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8…

Shivraj Roy :

damn thats not good and also yes airtel wants SA for FWA only hence maybe

AI to Accelerate Drug Discovery and Medical Advancements: Mukesh Ambani

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments