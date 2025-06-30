Ericsson Unveils India-Manufactured Antenna for Global Export

The company stated that it began this initiative one year ago with a focused effort to develop the local ecosystem and establish component and antenna manufacturing in India.

Highlights

  • Over 50 percent of antenna content now locally produced in India.
  • Advanced passive antennas to meet global performance and quality standards.
  • Strategic focus on local sourcing, R&D partnerships, and supplier integration.

Ericsson Unveils India-Made Antenna for Global Export
Ericsson has announced the release of its first antenna model manufactured in India for global markets. The antenna, unveiled at an event attended by the Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, will be commercially available from June, with international exports beginning in July.

Self-Reliant Antenna Ecosystem in India

Ericsson is expanding its passive antenna manufacturing and engineering ecosystem in India—building end-to-end capabilities that include local sourcing, production, and engineering. These solutions are specifically designed to meet both global and Indian network requirements.

The company stated that it began this initiative one year ago with a focused effort to develop the local ecosystem and establish component and antenna manufacturing in India. "With more than 50 percent of antenna content now produced locally, Ericsson is entering the next phase: evolving its India-based engineering capabilities to support regional adaptation, accelerate innovation, and scale with global demand," the company said on Monday, June 30, 2025.

India's Role in Global 5G Infrastructure

"We are committed to building an end-to-end antenna ecosystem in India—one that includes local sourcing, production, and engineering," said Mikael Eriksson, Head of Ericsson Antenna System, Ericsson. "This is a long-term investment in capability, talent, and technology. Our advanced passive antennas play a vital role in the evolution of 5G networks globally, and with our growing local presence, we can deliver future-ready solutions that meet the changing needs of our customers."

Ericsson said its advanced passive antennas are at the forefront of next generation 5G infrastructure. As network requirements continually evolve to meet the needs of communications service providers, antennas are critical in helping them realize the full potential of their network, ensuring high performance, energy efficiency, and the best total cost of ownership.

The company is now entering the next phase of its India strategy, with plans to deepen local engineering capabilities to accelerate innovation and regional adaptation.

Nitin Bansal, Managing Director of Ericsson India, emphasized the country's growing prominence in global telecom manufacturing. "India is rapidly emerging as a global hub for high-tech manufacturing and innovation. Ericsson's investment in local production and engineering not only strengthens India’s telecom infrastructure but also contributes to building a resilient, future-ready ecosystem. Ericsson's advanced 'Made in India' antennas will cater to both domestic and global demand," he said.

Global Quality and Local Collaboration

The antennas manufactured in India will meet Ericsson's stringent global quality and performance standards, ensuring they fulfil the requirements of both domestic and international operators, according to the company. The initiative also aims to foster closer collaboration with Indian R&D partners and integrate with a maturing supplier base.

