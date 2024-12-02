BSNL Telangana Announces 4G Core Live

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, has announced that its indigenous 4G core is now live in Telangana. The telco is taking the help of TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) led consortium to deploy 4G in the country. The consortium includes Tejas Networks and C-DoT (Centre for Development of Telematics). The core is supplied by C-DoT here, while the RAN (radio access network) equipment is supplied by Tejas Networks. TCS is playing the role of systems integrator (SI). The Tata-owned firm will also be responsible for the maintenance of the networks.









Upon the 4G core network going live in Telangana, BSNL said that its customers in the region can now enjoy blazing-fast speeds.

Read More - BSNL Launches IFTV Services in Punjab Circle

BSNL has so far deployed and commissioned more than 41,000 4G sites. At the same time, the installation of more than 50,000 sites has been completed. BSNL looks on track here to reach the milestone of 1 lakh 4G sites with indigenous technology by mid-2025. The core which BSNL can be switched to 5G from 4G with a simple upgrade.

This will help BSNL in rolling out 5G rapidly once 4G is rolled out completely. Much recently, BSNL announced that it is roping in the State Bank of India (SBI) as its payment gateway partner. Now all the transactions that take place through the platform of BSNL will go through the SBI payment gateway.

Read More - BSNL Ropes in SBI as Payment Gateway Partner

This will ensure that the transactions are secure and also give more confidence to the customers to choose BSNL as their preferred choice of network operator. Along with this, BSNL has also rebranded itself by coming up with a new logo and the launch of seven new services, which include services coming to India for the first time commercially.