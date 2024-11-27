Era of Slim Phones is Coming Back with Apple and Samsung Taking the Lead

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 Slim while Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 Air. Both devices will be thin and will have trimmed specifications compared to their peers.

era of slim phones is coming back

Remember the era of slim phones? It wasn't too long back. iPhones, Samsung's Galaxy S series, and other Chinese makers used to focus on keeping their devices as slim/thin as possible. But it all changed naturally as device makers started integrating larger batteries, larger cooling systems, and more complex designs to make the device perform better. But Samsung and Apple are going into the past and bringing the slim phones back. Note that neither of the tech giants has officially confirmed the launch of these devices, but that's all anyone can talk about online as leaks are out.




Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 Slim while Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 Air. Both devices will be thin and will have trimmed specifications compared to their peers. What Samsung and Apple do, eventually the whole industry does as well. We may be at yet another turning point in the history of smartphones, as the tech major focus on bringing the elegant thin smartphones back.

Thin devices do have a certain beauty to them. Take for example the MacBook Air (2020). Steve Jobs once took out a thin MacBook from an envelope. It is not that the device makers can't produce thin devices, the only reason they weren't doing it for all these years was to make their devices as specifications heavy as they could. This isn't possible with a thin device.

An original equipment maker (OEM) would have to make many sacrifices to make a thin smartphone. What goes and what stays is a hard question to answer. Thus, while the slim devices will likely be expensive, they won't be as powerful as a Pro/Ultra phone from these brands. Thus, the question would be - do you want power, or do you want design/aesthetics? This will be pretty interesting to notice in the coming year.

Expert Opinion

