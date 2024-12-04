Google AI Innovations: Key Announcements From October and November 2024



Google has been upgrading its products and services by infusing artificial intelligence (AI) into them to deliver a better experience for its users. Whenever such an upgrade happens, Google announces it so that customers can make the best use of its AI-powered products or services. In fact, Google states that the company is working to unlock AI's benefits in fields as wide-ranging as healthcare, crisis response, and education.

Also Read: Google for Startups AI Academy India 2024 Launched to Empower AI Startups









Here's a roundup of Google's recent AI announcements from October and November 2024 across products and more.

1. Google Maps Gets the Biggest Update Infused with AI

In October, Google announced its biggest AI update to Maps. With the AI update, Google says Maps is becoming even more helpful, as customers will now be able to ask more complex queries, like "things to do with friends," to get answers curated with Gemini, and receive quick answers to questions about a place — in addition to helpful review summaries when they don't have time to read through each one.

"By using AI to analyse billions of images, alongside data from local partners and our community, we're able to make over 100 million updates to the map every single day," said Miriam Daniel, VP and GM of Google Maps.

In short, users can now ask detailed questions about places in Maps. Google began rolling out these features in October in the US on Android and iOS, with plans for other regions. Google also announced an updated Immersive View, where users can experience what stadiums, parks, and routes look like using AI, imagery, and computer vision — and even see what the weather and traffic conditions will be like on the day and time they plan to visit.

"From fuel-efficient routes to Immersive View, AI has helped us build new experiences for over a decade. And now, we're transforming Maps with the power of Gemini models, helping you get answers to complex questions about the world," Daniel added.

Additionally, Google announced Generative AI updates for Google Maps Platform and Google Earth. "Developers and urban planners now have access to generative AI features to get fresh insights about places," said Yael Maguire, VP and GM, Google Maps Platform and Google Earth.

Urban planners can use AI to get faster and deeper insights into their cities, which can help them make better decisions, Google said.

Also Read: Google Announces AI Collaborations for Healthcare, Sustainability, and Agriculture in India

2. Google Shopping Rolled Out New AI Features

In October, Google announced a transformed Google Shopping experience, rebuilt from the ground up with AI. The new Google Shopping — available in the US to start — uses AI to help take the guesswork out of finding the right products. For example, when researching a product, an AI-generated brief will provide more details about the most important factors to know before buying. As users browse the results, they will see AI-generated briefs about what to consider before making a purchase, along with the products that may (or may not) be a good fit for their needs, Google said in a blog post.

"We've paired the 45 billion product listings in Google's Shopping Graph with Gemini models to transform the online shopping experience with a new, personalised shopping home," said Sean Scott, VP/GM of Consumer Shopping at Google in an announcement.

Also Read: Google Expands AI Overviews to Over 100 Countries, Adds Hindi Language Support

3. Google Search Got Major AI Update

Google Search unveiled major updates powered by AI, enabling users to ask questions in new ways with AI in Search. In October, Google added more updates, including helping people identify songs using Circle to Search, shop for what they see, and search with video.

With the updates, users can search by video, ask questions about moving objects, shop for what they see with improved Lens results, and identify songs instantly with Circle to Search on Android. Additionally, Google started rolling out search result pages organised with AI in the US, beginning with recipes and meal inspiration on mobile for a more comprehensive experience.

"The advanced capabilities of AI have been integral to expanding what Search can do, and our Gemini model customised for Search has improved our ability to help people discover more of the web — and the world around them," said Liz Reid, VP and Head of Google Search.

"People who use AI Overviews use Search more and are more satisfied with their results. And Google Lens is now used for nearly 20 billion visual searches every month," Reid added.

"In our testing, people have found AI-organised search results pages more helpful. And with AI-organised search results pages, we're bringing people more diverse content formats and sites," Google said.

4. Google Announced Two New Chromebooks and New AI Features

Google announced two new Chromebooks on October 1 along with new software features that use Google AI. Google's Vice President of ChromeOS Product, Engineering, and UX, John Maletis, announced that starting in October, all Chromebooks will now come with the Gemini app. Chromebook Plus laptops will also include new Google AI productivity tools and features like Live Translate, Help Me Write, the Recorder app, and Welcome Recap, which helps people pick right back up where they left off when logging into a Chromebook.

Also Read: Google and Vodafone Expand Partnership to Bring AI-Powered Services Across Europe and Africa

5. Google Announced New Grants for AI Training

At the company's annual Google Public Sector Summit, Google announced new grants for AI training. Google says AI is poised to help the US public sector bolster cybersecurity, enhance data analysis, and find new ways to improve citizen services. To train the US government workforce in responsible AI, Google.org announced USD 15 million in new training grants for two public sector organisations, the Partnership for Public Service and InnovateUS.

According to Google, the grants will help cultivate AI leadership and talent within the federal government and increase access to AI training for more than 100,000 public sector workers across over 30 states.

6. Hosted the AI for Science Forum

According to Google, AI is revolutionising the landscape of scientific research, enabling advancements at a pace once unimaginable — from accelerating drug discovery to designing new materials for clean energy technologies.

The AI for Science Forum — co-hosted by Google DeepMind and the Royal Society in November — brought together the scientific community, policymakers, and industry leaders to explore how AI can unlock scientific breakthroughs and address some of humanity's greatest challenges.

Also Read: Google Launches Gemini AI App for iPhone Users

7. Launched Gemini App for iPhone

In November, as reported by TelecomTalk, Google launched a dedicated Gemini app for iPhone globally. You can read more information about it in the linked story.

8. Expanded AI-Powered Flood Forecasting to 100 Countries

On November 11, Google announced the release of an improved and expanded AI-based flood forecasting model, increasing coverage to 100 countries where 700 million people live. "We're expanding riverine flood forecasting coverage to over 100 countries and 700 million people, and enabling partners and researchers to better understand flood forecasting through more data and the development of a new API," said Yossi Matias, Vice President and Head of Google Research while announcing the developments.

9. Google Introduces AI-Based Decoder AlphaQubit

According to Google, quantum computers have the potential to revolutionise drug discovery, material design, and fundamental physics. In November, Google DeepMind and Quantum AI teams introduced AlphaQubit, an AI-based decoder that identifies quantum computing errors with state-of-the-art accuracy.

Google says this can help quantum computers improve error correction capabilities, eventually opening the doors to scientific breakthroughs and many new areas of discovery.

"Our new AI system accurately identifies errors inside quantum computers, helping to make this new technology more reliable," Google said in the announcement.

Also Read: AI Can Be a Game-Changer for Europe’s Economic Growth: Report

10. Google Report: AI Can Make Europe More Competitive

"AI can boost growth and make Europe more competitive," said Matt Brittin, President of Google Europe, Middle East, and Africa, on October 1 in an announcement while releasing a new research report.

"A new report by Implement Consulting Group, commissioned by Google, estimates that generative AI could add EUR 1.2-1.4 trillion to the EU's GDP, or 8 percent, in ten years. The report also outlines how AI can significantly boost productivity across various sectors," Brittin said in a blog post.

11. Google USD 20 Million Fund for AI and Science

In November, Google.org announced USD 20 million in funding to support AI for scientific breakthroughs. Google also announced USD 2 million in Google Cloud Credits and pro bono technical expertise from Googlers. According to Google, this funding builds on the more than USD 200 million Google.org has provided to organisations using AI to accelerate their scientific work over the last five years.

"At the inaugural AI for Science Forum hosted by Google DeepMind and the Royal Society, Google.org announced USD 20 million in funding to support academic and nonprofit organisations around the world that are using AI to address increasingly complex problems at the intersections of different disciplines of science. Fields such as rare and neglected disease research, experimental biology, materials science and sustainability all show promise," said Maggie Johnson, VP and Global Head of Google.org.

Also Read: Google Launches AI Campus in London to Equip Students with Digital Skills

According to Google, for over 20 years, the company has invested in machine learning and AI research, tools, and infrastructure to build products that make everyday life better for more people. So, these AI announcements you hear from Google are the result of years of work and investments.