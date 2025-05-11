

Bharti Airtel offers a range of plans and packs to its prepaid users, ranging from basic talktime options to Unlimited 5G plans. Unlike other players in the market, if we observe, Airtel does not frequently launch plans without any reason. Even if Airtel launches new plans, for some reason they refrain from sending any official press release and do it in a very silent manner, such that none will be fully aware of the details. That said, let's now check out the plans and packs available to prepaid users in the article ahead for the month of May 2025.

For ease of understanding, the plans will be listed in ascending order of price within each category.

Airtel Voice-Centric Plans

Airtel Voice and Data Plans

1. Airtel Rs 199 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per Day, 2GB Data, Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB, Validity of 28 Days. Airtel Rewards: Airtel Xstream App access to free content, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

2. Airtel Rs 219 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 300 SMS, 3GB Data, Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB, Validity of 28 Days. Airtel Rewards: Airtel Xstream App access to free content, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

3. Airtel Rs 489 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 600 SMS, 6GB Data, Data Tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB, Validity of 77 Days. Airtel Rewards: Apollo 24|7 Circle membership for 3 months at no cost, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

4. Airtel Rs 548 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 900 SMS, 7GB Data, Data Tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB, Validity of 84 Days. Airtel Rewards: Apollo 24|7 Circle membership for 3 months at no cost, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

5. Airtel Rs 2249 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 3600 SMS, 30GB Data, Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB, Validity of 365 Days. Airtel Rewards: Apollo 24|7 Circle membership for 3 months at no cost, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

Airtel Voice Only Plans

1. Airtel Rs 469 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 900 SMS, Validity of 84 Days. Airtel Rewards: Apollo 24|7 Circle membership for 3 months at no cost, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

2. Airtel Rs 1849 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 3600 SMS, Validity of 365 Days. Airtel Rewards: Apollo 24|7 Circle membership for 3 months at no cost, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

These are great for light data users or senior citizens.

Airtel Unlimited 5G Plans

1. Airtel Rs 379 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, 2GB Data per Day, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G Data, Validity of 1 Month. Airtel Rewards: Airtel Xstream App access to free content, Apollo 24|7 Circle membership for 3 months at no cost and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

2. Airtel Rs 398 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, 2GB Data per Day, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G Data, Validity of 28 Days. Airtel Rewards: JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 28 Days, Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

3. Airtel Rs 409 Plan: Unlimited Voice, Rs 5 Talktime, 100 SMS per day, 2.5GB Data per Day, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G Data, Validity of 28 Days. Airtel Rewards: Airtel Xstream Play Premium (includes over 22 OTTs) subscription for 28 days, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

4. Airtel Rs 429 Plan: Unlimited Voice, Rs 5 Talktime, 100 SMS per day, 2.5GB Data per Day, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G Data, Validity of 1 Month. Airtel Rewards: Airtel Xstream Play App for access to Free Content, Apollo 24|7 Circle membership for 3 months at no cost, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

5. Airtel Rs 449 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, 3GB Data per Day, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G Data, Validity of 28 Days. Airtel Rewards: Airtel Xstream Play Premium (includes over 22 OTTs) subscription for 28 days, Apollo 24|7 Circle membership for 3 months at no cost, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

6. Airtel Rs 549 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, 3GB Data per Day, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G Data, Validity of 28 days. Airtel Rewards: JioHotstar mobile subscription for 3 months, Airtel Xstream Play Premium (includes over 22 OTTs) subscription for 28 days, Zee5 subscription for 28 days via Xstream Play, Apollo 24|7 Circle membership for 3 months at no cost, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

7. Airtel Rs 649 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, 2GB Data per Day, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G Data, Validity of 56 Days. Airtel Rewards: Airtel Xstream App access to free content, Apollo 24|7 Circle membership for 3 months at no cost, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

8. Airtel Rs 838 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, 3GB Data per Day, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G Data, Validity of 56 days. Airtel Rewards: Amazon Prime Lite subscription for 56 days, Airtel Xstream Play Premium (includes over 22 OTTs) subscription for 56 days, Apollo 24|7 Circle membership for 3 months at no cost, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

9. Airtel Rs 979 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, 2GB Data per Day, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G Data, Validity of 84 Days. Airtel Rewards: Airtel Xstream Play Premium (includes over 22 OTTs) subscription for 84 days, Apollo 24|7 Circle membership for 3 months at no cost, RewardsMini subscription (Earn cashback of Rs 80 per month with no cost) and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

10. Airtel Rs 1798 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, 3GB Data per Day, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G Data, Validity of 84 Days. Airtel Rewards: Netflix Basic subscription, Airtel Xstream Play App for access to Free Content, Apollo 24|7 Circle membership for 3 months at no cost, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

11. Airtel Rs 1029 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, 2GB Data per Day, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G Data, Validity of 84 Days. Airtel Rewards: JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 3 months, Airtel Xstream App access to free content, Apollo 24|7 Circle membership for 3 months at no cost, RewardsMini subscription (Earn cashback of Rs 80 per month with no cost) and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

12. Airtel Rs 1199 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, 2.5GB Data per Day, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G Data, Validity of 84 Days. Airtel Rewards: Amazon prime Lite subscription for 84 days, Airtel Xstream Play Premium (includes over 22 OTTs) subscription for 84 days, RewardsMini subscription (Earn cashback of Rs 80 per month with no cost), Apollo 24|7 Circle membership for 3 months at no cost, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

13. Airtel Rs 3599 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, 2GB Data per Day, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G Data, Validity of 365 Days. Airtel Rewards: Airtel Xstream App access to free content, Apollo 24|7 Circle membership for 3 months at no cost and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

14. Airtel Rs 3999 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, 2.5GB Data per Day, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G Data, Validity of 365 Days. Airtel Rewards: JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 1 year, Airtel Xstream App access to free content, Apollo 24|7 Circle membership for 3 months at no cost and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

These are ideal for heavy streamers or work-from-home users, with multiple OTT tie-ins.

Airtel Truly Unlimited Plans

1. Airtel Rs 249 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per Day, 1GB Data per Day, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 16 Kbps, Validity of 24 Days. Airtel Rewards: Airtel Xstream App access to free content, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

2. Airtel Rs 299 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per Day, 1GB Data per Day, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 16 Kbps, Validity of 28 Days. Airtel Rewards: Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

3. Airtel Rs 301 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per Day, 1GB Data per Day, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 16 Kbps, Validity of 28 Days. Airtel Rewards: JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 3 months, Apollo 24|7 Circle membership for 3 months at no cost, Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

4. Airtel Rs 349 Plan (Bestseller): Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per Day, 1.5GB Data per Day, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 64 Kbps, Validity of 28 Days. Airtel Rewards: Apollo 24|7 Circle membership for 3 months at no cost, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

5. Airtel Rs 355 Plan: Unlimited Voice, Rs 5 Talktime, 300 SMS, 25GB Data, Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB, Validity of 30 Days. Airtel Rewards: Airtel Xstream App access to free content, Apollo 24|7 Circle membership for 3 months at no cost, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

6. Airtel Rs 579 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, 1.5GB Data per Day, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 16 Kbps, Validity of 56 Days. Airtel Rewards: Airtel Xstream App access to free content, Apollo 24|7 Circle membership for 3 months at no cost, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

7. Airtel Rs 589 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 300 SMS, 50GB Data, Data Tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB, Validity of 30 Days. Airtel Rewards: Airtel Xstream App access to free content, Apollo 24|7 Circle membership for 3 months at no cost, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

8. Airtel Rs 609 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 300 SMS, 60GB Data, Data Tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB, Validity of 1 Month. Airtel Rewards: Airtel Xstream App access to free content, Apollo 24|7 Circle membership for 3 months at no cost, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

9. Airtel Rs 619 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, 1.5GB Data per Day, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 16 Kbps, Validity of 60 Days. Airtel Rewards: Airtel Xstream App access to free content, Apollo 24|7 Circle membership for 3 months at no cost, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

10. Airtel Rs 799 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, 1.5GB Data per Day, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 16 Kbps, Validity of 77 Days. Airtel Rewards: Apollo 24|7 Circle membership for 3 months at no cost, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

11. Airtel Rs 859 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, 1.5GB Data per Day, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 64 Kbps, Validity of 84 Days. Airtel Rewards: RewardsMini Subscription (Earn Cashback of Rs 80 per month with no cost), Apollo 24|7 Circle membership for 3 months at no cost, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

12. Airtel Rs 929 Plan: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, 1.5GB Data per Day, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 16 Kbps, Validity of 90 Days. Airtel Rewards: Airtel Xstream Play App for access to Free Content, Apollo 24|7 Circle membership for 3 months at no cost, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

13. Airtel Rs 4000 Plan (Global Pack - India and Abroad):

India: Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and 1.5GB of data per day. After the daily data quota is used, the speed will be reduced to up to 64 Kbps. Valid for 365 days. Airtel Rewards: Apollo 24|7 Circle membership for 3 months at no cost and free HelloTunes (set any one tune for 30 days at no charge).

Abroad in 189 Countries: 100 minutes of incoming and outgoing calls to both India and Local in roaming, 100 SMS, along with 5GB of high-speed data, valid for 365 days.

These fall somewhere in between and often come with more moderate daily data caps.

Airtel Circle-Specific Plans

Circle: Mumbai

1. Airtel Rs 239 Plan (With Insurance): Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per Day, 2GB Data, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 64 Kbps, Validity of 28 Days. Airtel Rewards: Get 30 days of accidental Insurance cover of Rs 1 Lakh in case of accidental death or disability and Rs 25,000 for hospitalisation due to accident, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

2. Airtel Rs 399 Plan (With Insurance): Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per Day, 2GB Data per Day, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G, Validity of 28 Days. Airtel Rewards: Get 30 days of accidental Insurance cover of Rs 1 Lakh in case of accidental death or disability and Rs 25,000 for hospitalisation due to accident, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

3. Airtel Rs 969 Plan (With Insurance): Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per Day, 1.5GB Data per Day, Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 16 Kbps, Validity of 84 Days. Airtel Rewards: Get 30 days of accidental Insurance cover of Rs 1 Lakh in case of accidental death or disability and Rs 25,000 for hospitalisation due to accident, RewardsMini Subscription (Earn Cashback of Rs 80 per month with no cost, Apollo 24|7 Circle membership for 3 months at no cost, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune for 30 days free).

Airtel Data and Cricket Packs

1. Airtel Rs 11 Data Pack: Unlimited Data with 1 Hour Validity. Post 10GB FUP usage per hour, data speed will be up to 64 Kbps.

2. Airtel Rs 22 Data Pack: 1GB Data with 1 Day Validity. Post quota usage data will be charged at Rs 50p/MB.

3. Airtel Rs 26 Data Pack: 1.5GB Data with 1 Day Validity. Post quota usage data will be charged at Rs 50p/MB.

4. Airtel Rs 33 Data Pack: 2GB Data with 1 Day Validity. Post quota usage data will be charged at Rs 50p/MB.

5. Airtel Rs 49 Data Pack (Best Value): Unlimited Data with 1 Day Validity. Post 20GB FUP usage data speed will be up to 64 Kbps.

6. Airtel Rs 77 Data Pack (New! Benefits Revised): 5GB Data with 7 Days Validity. Post quota usage data will be charged at Rs 50p/MB. Extra 1GB Data if Recharged via Airtel Thanks App.

7. Airtel Rs 99 Data Pack: Unlimited Data with 2 Days Validity. Post 20GB FUP usage per day data speed will be up to 64 Kbps. Total High-speed Data usage: 40GB.

8. Airtel Rs 100 Data Pack (New Favourite Cricket Pack): 5GB of Data, after which data will be charged at Rs 50p/MB. Validity: 30 Days. Airtel Reward: JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 30 days.

9. Airtel Rs 121 Data Pack: 6GB data with 30 Days Validity. Post quota usage data will be charged at Rs 50p/MB. Extra 2GB Data if Recharged via Airtel Thanks App.

10. Airtel Rs 149 Data Pack: 1GB data with Existing Validity of Base plan. Post quota usage data will be charged at Rs 50p/MB. Airtel Xstream Play Premium subscription for 30 Days.

11. Airtel Rs 161 Data Pack: 12GB data with 30 Days Validity. Post quota usage data will be charged at Rs 50p/MB.

12. Airtel Rs 181 Data Pack: 15GB data with 30 Days Validity. Post quota usage data will be charged at Rs 50p/MB. Airtel Xstream Play Premium subscription for 30 Days.

13. Airtel Rs 195 Data Pack (New Best Cricket Pack): 15GB data with 90 Days Validity. Post quota usage data will be charged at Rs 50p/MB. Also includes JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 3 Months.

14. Airtel Rs 211 Data Pack: 1GB data per day with 30 Days Validity. Post quota usage data will be charged at Rs 50p/MB.

15. Airtel Rs 361 Data Pack: 50GB of data, after which data usage will be charged at Rs 50p/MB, with a validity of 30 Days.

16. Airtel Rs 451 Data Pack (Newly Launched Pack): 50GB of data, after which data usage will be charged at Rs 50p/MB, with a validity of 30 Days. Also includes JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 3 Months.

Airtel TalkTime Plans

1. Airtel Rs 10: Rs 7.47 Talktime

2. Airtel Rs 120: Rs 98.69 Talktime

3. Airtel Rs 500: Rs 423.73 Talktime

4. Airtel Rs 1000: Rs 847.46 Talktime

5. Airtel Rs 5000: Rs 4237.29 Talktime

Conclusion

We have previously covered all the prepaid plans of Reliance Jio (over 50 options in total) and Vodafone Idea (Vi) (over 100 options). With all the prepaid plans and packs of Airtel listed as of May 2025—excluding Roaming and Inflight—we can roughly say that Airtel offers over 55 (58 to be precise) prepaid pack options to its users.

From the Airtel Rs 199 voice-centric plan with 28 days of validity to the Rs 4000 plan offering 5G/4G Data, global IR benefits, and 365 days of validity, Airtel provides a wide range of options for prepaid users to enjoy its mobility services. Customers can choose to recharge with any of these plans and packs based on their usage and needs.

Change Log:

May 11, 2025: Initial Version

