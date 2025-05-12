Is 5 GHz Band Better than 2.4 GHz for Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi services are now present in millions of Indian homes and offices. For the new users who are just getting an advanced Wi-Fi router for the first time, it can be confusing to see two bands - 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz, for connecting. You might wonder what these bands signify, and if the 5 GHz band is better as it has a higher number. Today, this is what we will talk about. Should you connect to the 5 GHz or the 2.4 GHz band for a superior Wi-Fi experience? Let's find out.









5 GHz vs 2.4 GHz Band Wi-Fi

5 GHz band is the superior band if you are looking for more speed. It is because it has more channels to send data to your device. The 2.4 GHz band isn't bad either, but it is slower, due to capacity constraints. But when it comes to coverage, the 2.4 GHz band is better. The 5 GHz band signals are easily disrupted via walls, trees, or objects. The 2.4 GHz band, on the other hand, is quite useful if you are away from the router and still need a decent connectivity.

If you are nearby router, then 5 GHz band is the right network to connect to. Playnig games and streaming HD or even 4K videos will be a better experience with the 5 GHz band. There's one thing that you may need to consider. Several old devices don't have support for 5 GHz band. However, if you have any recent device, say bought in the last four to five years, then it should comfortably connect to the 5 GHz band.

Also, if you have a large number of devices that need to be connected to the Wi-Fi, the 5 GHz band is better. As mentioned, the 5 GHz band has more capacity, and thus will be able to handle the load of several devices in a better way.