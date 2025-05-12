Is 5 GHz Band Better than 2.4 GHz for Wi-Fi

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

5 GHz band is the superior band if you are looking for more speed. It is because it has more channels to send data to your device. The 2.4 GHz band isn't bad either, but it is slower, due to capacity constraints.

Highlights

  • Wi-Fi services are now present in millions of Indian homes and offices.
  • For the new users who are just getting an advanced Wi-Fi router for the first time, it can be confusing to see two bands - 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz, for connecting.
  • You might wonder what these bands signify, and if the 5 GHz band is better as it has a higher number.

Follow Us

is 5 ghz band better than wifi

Wi-Fi services are now present in millions of Indian homes and offices. For the new users who are just getting an advanced Wi-Fi router for the first time, it can be confusing to see two bands - 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz, for connecting. You might wonder what these bands signify, and if the 5 GHz band is better as it has a higher number. Today, this is what we will talk about. Should you connect to the 5 GHz or the 2.4 GHz band for a superior Wi-Fi experience? Let's find out.




Read More - India’s 5G Rollout has been Impressive, Especially in Villages

5 GHz vs 2.4 GHz Band Wi-Fi

5 GHz band is the superior band if you are looking for more speed. It is because it has more channels to send data to your device. The 2.4 GHz band isn't bad either, but it is slower, due to capacity constraints. But when it comes to coverage, the 2.4 GHz band is better. The 5 GHz band signals are easily disrupted via walls, trees, or objects. The 2.4 GHz band, on the other hand, is quite useful if you are away from the router and still need a decent connectivity.

Read More - Jio’s 5G Data Traffic Reaches Almost Half of the Total Consumption

If you are nearby router, then 5 GHz band is the right network to connect to. Playnig games and streaming HD or even 4K videos will be a better experience with the 5 GHz band. There's one thing that you may need to consider. Several old devices don't have support for 5 GHz band. However, if you have any recent device, say bought in the last four to five years, then it should comfortably connect to the 5 GHz band.

Also, if you have a large number of devices that need to be connected to the Wi-Fi, the 5 GHz band is better. As mentioned, the 5 GHz band has more capacity, and thus will be able to handle the load of several devices in a better way.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rohit Kumar :

Thanks for the clarity..

Airtel Prepaid Plans for May 2025: Full Details with Unlimited…

Srikapardhi :

Full FUP Details (The last link in the article): telecomtalk.info/airtel-jio-vodafoneidea-unlimited-5g-prepaid-plans/992569/

Airtel Prepaid Plans for May 2025: Full Details with Unlimited…

Rohit Kumar :

Good research nice article but u should have mentioned that it's not unlimited 5G they cap it at 300 gb.…

Airtel Prepaid Plans for May 2025: Full Details with Unlimited…

Sujata :

I was going through my statements, my avg voice use is 150-200 mins per month, rest on wapp calls. so,…

Airtel's $1 Billion Equipment Order Signifies Importance of 4G in…

Sujata :

NO escape for smartphone users, however you still can opt for jiophone and get 100rs/30 days for unlimited calling.

Airtel's $1 Billion Equipment Order Signifies Importance of 4G in…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments