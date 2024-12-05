Xiaomi is Bringing Redmi Note 14, Buds 6 and More to India on this Date

Xiaomi, a Chinese tech giant, is launching new products for the Indian market on December 9, 2024. The company will bring the Redmi Note 14 series along with Buds 6, and Xiaomi Sound Outdoor speaker. The Redmi Note series has been a fan favourite for years, and this year as well, it will be interesting to see what is packed for Indian consumers. Xiaomi has been expanding its product lineup in the country aggressively. Earlier this year, the company launched the Redmi 13 5G, Redmi Buds 5C, Xiaomi Robot Vaccum Cleaner X10, and Xiaomi Pocket Power Bank.









Redmi Note 14 Series

The Redmi Note 14 series is going to come with three devices - the Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro, and the Redmi Note 14 Pro+. The Pro+ model here will be the most powerful packed with over 20 advanced AI features including AI Eraser, AI Photo expand and more. The device will come with a curved AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It will also have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. There's also a 50MP telephoto camera.

The display will be 6.67-inch long with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. There's going to be a 6200mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. For pricing details, you will have to wait for the launch to happen.

Redmi Buds 6

The Redmi Buds 6 will come to India with support for 49db Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), an upgrade from the 46db in the previous gen. Users will get up to 42 hours of total music playback with the earphones, and these earbuds will feature AI support for ENC in windy conditions. There should be support for Bluetooth 5.4 and fast-charging. The price is expected to be around Rs 3,000 for the earbuds.

As for the outdoor speaker, we will have to wait for details until launch.