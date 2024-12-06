OnePlus India Says all Smartphone Displays Have Lifetime Warranty Against Green Line

OnePlus has also highlighted the advancements it is bringing on the display technology. The company said that it has integrated the Enhanced Edge Bonding Layer, which utilises superior PVX edge-sealing materials in all of its AMOLED displays.

OnePlus India CEO has confirmed that the company is extending the lifetime warranty against the green line to all of its devices. This is one of the biggest worries that OnePlus customers have. Plenty of people who have had to face a green line issue have no other option but to continue using the display in the same manner. This is because they would have to pay for display replacement, and mostly, people don't want to. However, this recent update from the OnePlus India CEO is a positive development for everyone.




Not only the new phones but also the older devices are covered under the green line display warranty. OnePlus is also making it easier for customers to get access to service centers by expanding its reach. OnePlus recently confirmed that under Project Starlight, by 2026, it will increase the number of service centers in India by 50%.

Along with that, OnePlus has also highlighted the advancements it is bringing on the display technology. The company said that it has integrated the Enhanced Edge Bonding Layer, which utilises superior PVX edge-sealing materials in all of its AMOLED displays. PVX will make the display extremely durable, resulting in a better experience for the customers.

"We understand the unique climate challenges posed by prolonged high temperatures and humidity faced by Indian users, and we’ve worked diligently to ensure that OnePlus devices can meet those demands. With the PVX Enhanced Edge Bonding Layer as a key component of our Green Line Worry-Free Solution, we are committed to delivering a superior display experience that stands the test of time," said Ramagopala Reddy P, Vice President at OnePlus India.

OnePlus said that one of the key tests that it did was the "Double 85" test, where the device's display is tested in temperatures of 85°C and 85% humidity for extended periods, multiple times.

