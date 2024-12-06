Nvidia to Open Research and Development Center in Vietnam to Boost AI Development



Nvidia, on Thursday, announced that it is opening its first Research and Development (R&D) center in Vietnam, reinforcing its commitment to the "country's bright artificial intelligence (AI) future." The center, developed in collaboration with the Vietnamese government, will focus on AI software development, tapping into Vietnam's robust STEM talent pool.

AI Applications for Key Industries

Nvidia will also use the Center to engage industry leaders, startups, government agencies, universities and students to accelerate the adoption of AI. Researchers and startups will be able to use this infrastructure to develop AI applications for key industries such as healthcare, education, transportation and finance.

"We are delighted to open Nvidia's R&D center to accelerate Vietnam's AI journey," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. "With our expertise in AI development, we will partner with a vibrant ecosystem of researchers, startups and enterprise organisations to build incredible AI right here in Vietnam."

Vietnam Promoted AI Development

Vietnam has rapidly become a manufacturing hub, and its AI market has been expanding in recent years. Nvidia noted that since 2021, Vietnam has promoted AI development as part of its digital transformation strategy with the goal of fostering innovation, building a robust AI ecosystem and positioning the country as a regional leader in R&D.

"With this strategic partnership, the Vietnamese government and Nvidia are committed to jointly promoting the strong development of AI technology in Vietnam and creating a bright future for the innovation ecosystem and high-tech industry in Southeast Asia," said Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh.

Nvidia's Investments in Vietnam

Nvidia said it has been investing in Vietnam's technology ecosystem for the last eight years, partnering with over 100 local AI startups and 65 universities, and collaborating with FPT Smart Cloud as its first Vietnamese cloud partner.