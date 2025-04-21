Indian Army Facilitates 4G, 5G Mobile Connectivity in Remote Ladakh, Including Siachen Glacier



The Indian Army has enabled high-speed 4G and 5G mobile connectivity across the remote and high-altitude regions of Ladakh, including some of the most inhospitable terrains in the world, such as the Siachen Glacier and Galwan Valley. Sharing videos and photos of the cell deployment, the Department of Telecommunications posted on social platform X on April 20, 2025: "Connecting Ladakh's Remote Frontiers with 4G and 5G."

Also Read: Airtel Installs 42 Towers in 5 Months Bringing 4G to Ladakh's Remote Villages









Connectivity at World's Highest Battlefield

For the first time, troops deployed in some of the world's most inhospitable terrain in eastern and western Ladakh — including Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO), Galwan, Demchok, Chumar, Batalik, Dras, and the Siachen Glacier — now have access to reliable 4G and 5G services, Army officials said on Saturday, according to a PTI report.

The initiative, undertaken under a Whole-of-Government approach, was enabled through the Indian Army's optical fibre cable (OFC) infrastructure in collaboration with Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) and the Union Territory administration of Ladakh. The Fire and Fury Corps played a pivotal role in operationalising the project, facilitating the installation of multiple mobile towers across the region, including four key installations in Ladakh and Kargil districts.

"By integrating 'First Villages' into the national digital network, this effort is bridging the digital divide, boosting local economies, promoting border tourism, enhancing medical aid and emergency services, and enabling educational access," the report said.

Also Read: Airtel Partners With Indian Army to Connect Villages Along LOC in North Kashmir

Morale Boost and National Integration

Officials reportedly said the availability of mobile connectivity at isolated winter posts situated above 18,000 feet has significantly boosted the morale of soldiers by allowing them to remain in touch with their families. The initiative also marks a major step in integrating border villages into the national digital network.

Beyond troop welfare, the move is being hailed as a transformative step towards nation-building. Improved connectivity is set to enhance telemedicine, educational access, emergency response, and promote border tourism and local economic development.

5G Tower Deployment

A key milestone in the initiative is the successful installation of a 5G tower at the Siachen Glacier — the highest battlefield in the world — which the Army described as a testament to India's technological capability and commitment to remote region development.

Also Read: Airtel Brings Mobile Connectivity to Ladakh’s Highest Military Outposts

Local Communities Welcome the Move

Local communities have welcomed the move, viewing mobile connectivity as a vital tool for inclusion, opportunity, and empowerment.

This visionary initiative by the Indian Army stands as a testament to its enduring commitment to national integration and development, echoing the spirit of 'Viksit Bharat' - India@2047, officials added, according to the report.