Vodafone Idea Enhances Network in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with Spectrum Upgrades



Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced a significant network enhancement across more than 20 districts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, deploying the efficient 900 MHz spectrum on over 3,450 sites, including key locations like Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam. The upgrade aims to improve indoor coverage and data speeds, particularly in urban and densely populated areas.

Doubling Capacity in the 2500 MHz Band

Additionally, Vi stated that it has doubled its capacity in the 2500 MHz band from 10 MHz to 20 MHz, expanding coverage across more than 5,000 sites, offering customers faster data speeds on its Vi GIGAnet network.

Deployment of 900 MHz Spectrum

The 2.4 MHz of the 900 MHz band, purchased for Rs 691 crores in the spectrum auction concluded in June 2024, is deployed across over 3,450 sites in key locations like Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, Kurnool, Anantapur, Kadapa, Eluru, Ongole, Nandyal, Proddatur, Bhimavaram, Tenali, Machilipatnam, Narasaraopeta, Adoni, Tadipatri, Hindupur, Guntakal, Gudivada, Dharmavaram, Medchal Malkajgiri, Ranga Reddy, and more.

Vi said this expansion is part of its broader strategy to upgrade its network infrastructure and provide its best-ever network experience to customers.

Commenting on the upgrades, Anand Dani, Cluster Business Head for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and Karnataka, Vodafone Idea, said, "The deployment of 900 MHz and upgradation of 2500 MHz are important steps in enhancing Vi's network in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This upgrade will enable Vi users to experience stronger indoor coverage, superior calling and faster data speeds on VI GIGAnet - our best-ever network. Going forward, we will continue to strengthen our network and bring unique offerings for our customers to thrive in this digital world."

Milestone of Adding 100 Towers Every Hour

Additionally, Vodafone Idea announced today the completion of its goal of adding "100 towers every hour" as part of its ongoing network expansion across India. Following the successful FPO earlier this year, the company said it has been rapidly expanding its network, rolling out new infrastructure, and achieving the remarkable milestone of adding 100 towers every hour.

Vi, as part of its latest "Be Someone’s We" campaign, aims to promote this milestone and highlight the core message of the campaign, which demonstrates Vi's expanded network strength across varied and even challenging terrains.

Commenting on the campaign, Avneesh Khosla, CMO of Vi, said, "Be Someone's We' reminds everyone about the power of connections. Adding 100 towers every hour is a testament to our commitment to bringing robust connectivity to ensure that people remain connected and come together for their loved ones in little ways that go a long way."