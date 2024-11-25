LTIMindtree Partners with Microsoft to Accelerate AI-Driven Business Transformation



Technology consulting company LTIMindtree has teamed up with Microsoft to accelerate AI-powered transformation for enterprises. The partnership combines LTIMindtree's industry-specific expertise with Microsoft's AI technologies, enabling businesses to achieve tangible results from AI adoption. "The partnership allows clients to fast-track the adoption of AI solutions and transform ambitious AI visions into actionable strategies," LTIMindtree said on Monday.

LTIMindtree's AI vision

Microsoft and LTIMindtree will collaborate to create a joint go-to-market strategy and make joint investments in AI-powered solutions. LTIMindtree's vision, "AI in Everything, Everything for AI, AI for Everyone", emphasises making AI actionable for enhancing customer experiences, optimising operations, and enabling data-driven decisions, according to the official release.

Key Offerings in the Partnership

As part of this alliance, the joint offerings from LTIMindtree and Microsoft include a range of AI-powered solutions designed to drive business transformation. Microsoft 365 Copilot enhances productivity by integrating natural language capabilities into popular apps like Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint.

Copilot for Security serves as an essential AI partner for LTIMindtree in cyber defense, offering automated incident response, integrated threat intelligence, and advanced threat analysis, the official release said.

Additionally, Sunshine Migrate is a joint offering that simplifies and accelerates cloud data migrations for customers, reducing manual effort and ensuring a more predictable, cost-effective transition from on-premises data warehouses to the cloud. "The goal of Sunshine Migrate is to reduce the overall manual efforts required to move from on-premises Data Warehouse (DWH) to the cloud," LTIMindtree said.

Bringing AI Vision to Life

"This partnership with LTIMindtree highlights our dedication to work with partners, to deliver secure AI solutions that empower organisations to transform and thrive," said Julie Sanford, Vice President, Business Management, at Microsoft. "With Microsoft AI services like Copilot and Azure OpenAI Service, LTIMindtree is poised to drive significant advancements in AI-led digital transformation," she added.

"Through our strategic alliance with Microsoft, we're bringing our AI vision to life in ways that truly drive results," said Rohit Kedia, Chief Growth Officer, LTIMindtree. "The narrative isn't just about adopting technology; it's about transforming how businesses think, operate, and compete in the AI era. For our customers, this means faster innovation, more intelligent decision-making, and real-time insights that unlock new levels of growth and operational efficiency," he added.

LTIMindtree’s Skilled Workforce in AI

LTIMindtree noted that 63 percent of its employees are trained in AI capabilities, with thousands of professionals in Microsoft AI-enabled cloud platforms. The company holds expertise across Microsoft's six solution areas, including Infrastructure, Business Applications, Data and AI, Digital and Application Innovation, Modern Workplace and Security, and the GitHub Copilot specialisation.