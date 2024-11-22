MongoDB Expands Microsoft Partnership with New AI and Data Analytics Integrations



Open-source document-oriented database MongoDB has announced an expanded partnership with Microsoft at Microsoft Ignite 2024 to deliver tools for AI-driven and data-intensive applications. The collaboration introduces three new capabilities for joint customers. Through the strengthened MongoDB-Microsoft relationship, customers will be able to enhance LLMs (Large Language Models) with proprietary data stored in MongoDB Atlas, generate key business insights faster and deploy MongoDB according to their needs.

1. AI-Powered Apps with MongoDB Atlas and Azure AI Foundry

Developers can now use MongoDB Atlas as a vector store within Microsoft Azure AI Foundry. This integration enables retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) applications to leverage enterprise data stored in MongoDB Atlas alongside Microsoft's generative AI tools. Businesses can develop unique chatbots, copilots, internal applications, or customer-facing portals that are grounded in up-to-date enterprise data and context, simplifying workflows without requiring additional coding.

Through Azure AI Foundry's "Chat Playground" feature, developers can quickly test how their enterprise data and selected LLM function together before taking it to production, MongoDB said.

2. Real-Time Insights with Open Mirroring in Microsoft Fabric

Open Mirroring in Microsoft Fabric now enables a near real-time connection to keep data synchronised between MongoDB Atlas and OneLake in Microsoft Fabric. This capability supports seamless data synchronisation for advanced analytics, AI predictions, and business intelligence, eliminating the need for complex data replication processes.

3. MongoDB Enterprise Advanced on Azure Marketplace

MongoDB Enterprise Advanced (EA) is now available for Azure Arc-enabled Kubernetes applications. This enables organisations to deploy and self-manage MongoDB instances across on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. Azure Arc complements MongoDB EA with centralized Kubernetes management, making it easier to build distributed, resilient applications.

"With the MongoDB Atlas integration with Azure AI Foundry, customers can power gen AI applications with their own data stored in MongoDB. And with Open Mirroring in Microsoft Fabric, customers can seamlessly sync data between MongoDB Atlas and OneLake for efficient data analysis," said Alan Chhabra, Executive Vice President of Partners at MongoDB.

Customer Endorsements

Organisations such as Trimble, a construction technology provider, and Eliassen Group, a consulting company, praised the integrations. Trimble highlighted MongoDB Atlas's role in powering RAG architectures for real-time workflows, while Eliassen Group emphasised the combined value of MongoDB Atlas and Azure AI Foundry for innovative AI solutions.

"By integrating MongoDB Atlas with Microsoft Azure's powerful AI and data analytics tools, we empower our customers to build modern AI applications with unparalleled flexibility and efficiency," said Sandy Gupta, Vice President, Partner Development ISV, Microsoft. "This collaboration ensures seamless data synchronisation, real-time analytics, and robust application development across multi-cloud and hybrid environments."

Availability

Available in 48 Azure regions globally, MongoDB Atlas provides joint customers with the capabilities of the document data model, aiming to revolutionise AI application development and data analytics across industries.