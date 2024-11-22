E& UAE and Dubai Airports Partner to Explore 5G Private Network Deployment



E& UAE, the telecommunications arm of e&, and Dubai Airports have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the deployment of 5G private networks at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC). The collaboration aims to identify areas where 5G can be implemented in the future, becoming the first private 5G deployment in an airport in the region, E& UAE said in an announcement this month.

Private 5G Deployment in Airports

The 5G private network technology will optimise luggage handling, reduce delays, and enable seamless passenger management at boarding gates and runways. Travellers will benefit from uninterrupted connectivity and enhanced shopping experiences, while ground operations gain from automation and cost-efficiency, the official release said.

E& UAE, said: "This partnership with Dubai Airports marks a significant step forward in enhancing the overall operational efficiency at the world’s busiest international hub, Dubai International (DXB) and the airport of the future, Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC). By leveraging the power of 5G private network technology, we aim to deliver seamless connectivity that will revolutionise key processes, from guest experience to ground services."

5G Will Transform Airport Operations

According to the official release, E& UAE's 5G private network is expected to ensure seamless connectivity across all areas, including indoors, outdoors, and in tunnels, providing service throughout Dubai's airports. The integration of SIM-based authentication adds an extra layer of security, enabling remote management while also safeguarding the network’s integrity.

Compared to traditional Wi-Fi, 5G private networks offer superior security, uninterrupted coverage across all areas, and reduced operational costs through a network-as-a-service model.

"While we are at the early stages, we see great potential in the technology to streamline processes, improve connectivity, and elevate the overall guest experience," said the Chief Technology and Infrastructure Officer at Dubai Airports.

Prospects for 5G in Aviation

The MoU builds on e& UAE's successful deployment of private 5G networks in the oil and gas sector with ADNOC. Once use cases and models are finalised, Dubai Airports and e& UAE will develop an implementation plan, potentially exploring the possibilities to replicate this deployment in the aviation industry.