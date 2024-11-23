Airtel Gains Revenue Market Share as Jio and Vi Lose in Q2 FY25: Report

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Motilal Oswal, in a recent note, shared that Airtel's RMS grew by 90 basis points (0.9%) in Q2 FY25, said an ET report. At the same time, Jio and Vi saw a decline of RMS by 45 basis points each. After the quarter, Airtel's RMS was 40.5%, while Jio and Vi's were 43.5% and 16%.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, has gained revenue market share (RMS) in the second quarter of FY25.
  • This came at the cost of Jio and Vi's (Vodafone Idea) RMS.
  • Airtel has seen an uptick in its ARPU (average revenue per user) post the tariff hikes, but lost customers, including active users.

Follow Us

airtel gains revenue market share vi jio

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, has gained revenue market share (RMS) in the second quarter of FY25. This came at the cost of Jio and Vi's (Vodafone Idea) RMS. Airtel has seen an uptick in its ARPU (average revenue per user) post the tariff hikes, but lost customers, including active users. Even Jio lost customers during the quarter because of the tariff hike, but at the same time, Jio added active users and saw an uptick in ARPU. However, Jio lost RMS, and Airtel gained.




Read More - Jio Adding Active Users Even as Overall Base Declines

Motilal Oswal, in a recent note, shared that Airtel's RMS grew by 90 basis points (0.9%) in Q2 FY25, said an ET report. At the same time, Jio and Vi saw a decline of RMS by 45 basis points each. After the quarter, Airtel's RMS was 40.5%, while Jio and Vi's were 43.5% and 16%. Even though Airtel's RMS went up, Jio had the lead overall.

RMS is an important metric for the telcos to measure their performance against the competitors. Even though Jio has a much larger subscriber base, the RMS of both Jio and Airtel are quite close. Combined, Jio and Airtel's RMS is 84%. Jio likely lost RMS due to the tariff hikes and losing customers. But at the same time, the telco saw growth in overall revenue levels and ARPU. The net profit also jumped quite significantly for the telco.

Read More - Jio vs Airtel vs Vi ARPU Q2 FY25: Tariff Hikes Make the Difference

The major thing is that the telcos are yet to see the full potential of the tariff hikes. The positive changes in ARPU will keep coming in the following quarters. For Vi to sustain, it needs to garner some of the RMS back from the likes of Jio and Airtel. The only way Vi can do that is by launching its 5G network and expanding 4G in more parts of the country with improved coverage.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic : Jio is testing 5G on band 40 and 5.

Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea See Subscriber Losses, While BSNL…

TheAndroidFreak :

I mean a lot of other devices attached to dongle.

Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea See Subscriber Losses, While BSNL…

rahul_yadav :

Technical it's not locked with Jio issue with Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor which not support NSA 5G. But it…

Airtel's 5G Won't Work on Redmi A4 5G

rahul_yadav :

That's not true people don't change their no. that easily. If the handset stop working people move to smartphone or…

Reliance Jio Sells 135 Million Units of JioPhone Devices: Report

. :

Those connections will have the life of the handset only.. once handset is dead they will throw away the connection…

Reliance Jio Sells 135 Million Units of JioPhone Devices: Report

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments