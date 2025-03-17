Apple in Talks with Google to Get RCS Support for India: Report

It is worth noting that Google has already partnered with the Indian telecom operator Jio for RCS. Thus, Apple will naturally partner with Google to enable RCS service for Android to iPhone communication with blue bubble in the chatting app.

Highlights

  • Apple's blue bubble inside the messaging app is currently only reserved for the iPhone users in India.
  • Apple changed it with the introduction of iOS 18, which allowed P2P (person to person) RCS (rich communication service) for the iPhones.
  • This was started with select countries, including US, Canada, Germany, Spain, France, UK, Belgium and China.

Apple's blue bubble inside the messaging app is currently only reserved for the iPhone users in India. This was the case globally as well. But Apple changed it with the introduction of iOS 18, which allowed P2P (person to person) RCS (rich communication service) for the iPhones. This was started with select countries, including US, Canada, Germany, Spain, France, UK, Belgium and China. In all of these countries except for China, Apple has partnered with Google (as Google already works with the telecom operators for RCS support) so that Apple's iMessage client works on the servers of Google in the back end.




Now, it is worth noting that Google has already partnered with the Indian telecom operator Jio for RCS. Thus, Apple will naturally partner with Google to enable RCS service for Android to iPhone communication with blue bubble in the chatting app. According to an ET report, Airtel has denied to partner with Google for RCS because Airtel wants its own spam-identification tool to work with Google's RCS. This is bceause Google's RCS is an OTT (over-the-top) service and thus it bypasses all the Airtel's intelligent solution as all the other OTTs do.

Bharti Airtel, along with the other private telcos have asked the Indian government to bring OTT communication into regulation. If and when Apple's RCS service in partnership with Google becomes active in India, it could be a big game changer for the company in the A2P (Application to Person) communication space. Many financial institutions such as banks and other businesses use A2P channels such as WhatsApp, SMS, and Google for communnicating with the customers.

When Apple's RCS will be available as well, it would bring about several million premium phone customers into the target for these institutions and companies to communicate via A2P platform.

