BSNL Installs First Tower in Sukma, Chhattisgarh

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, has installed its first mobile tower in Sukma, Chhattisgarh. This tower site will bring mobile network connectivity for people in the village. The tower has been installed inside a Centra Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Tekulagudem village. BSNL completed the installation on the auspicious festival of Holi, on March 14, 2025. Villages around Sukma will also be able to get connectivity because of this tower. This will also help the CRPF officers in staying connected with their friends and family.









A senior official told PTI, "A BSNL mobile tower was erected on March 13 inside the Tekulagudem forward operating base of the CRPF, which is operated by its 150th battalion. This is the first such facility in this area."

"The village is located in the interiors of the Naxal violence-hit Sukma district, and shares a border with Bijapur, another LWE-affected village in the Bastar region," he added.

BSNL had run a special camp on March 13 to distribute SIM cards to the locals and activate them. This will allow BSNL to boost presence in the country and grow its subscriber base marginally.

BSNL has installed more than 80,000 4G towers in India and approximately around 75,000 of these towers are now active. BSNL will complete its goal of 1 lakh 4G sites by June 2025. Afterwards, the state-run telecom operator will focus on deploying 5G. At the same time, more orders are expected to TCS from BSNL for expansion of the 4G network. While 1 lakh sites are a good base to start from, they are not nearly enough to serve a diverse and wide country like India. This will help BSNL in widening its customer base.