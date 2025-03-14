Vi Rs 649 and Rs 979 4G Plans with Unlimited Data are Best Sellers

Vodafone Idea's Rs 649 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, unlimited data, and 100 SMS/day. There are no additional benefits bundled. Note that the user will get 300GB each 28 days here.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has two prepaid plans that it has listed as best sellers on the website.
  • These plans from the telco come with unlimited data.
  • Vi recently started offering unlimited data with its prepaid plans.

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has two prepaid plans that it has listed as best sellers on the website. These plans from the telco come with unlimited data. For the unaware, Vi recently started offering unlimited data with its prepaid plans. The Rs 649 and Rs 979 plans from Vi come with unlimited 4G data. Unlimited here means 300GB every 28 days. This is the commercial usage policy from the telco. So if you are going for a 56 days plan, then you are essentially getting 300GB for the first 28 days and then 300GB more for the second 28 days. The Rs 649 and Rs 979 plans details are mentioned below.




Vodafone Idea Rs 649 Prepaid Plan Details

Vodafone Idea's Rs 649 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, unlimited data, and 100 SMS/day. There are no additional benefits bundled. Note that the user will get 300GB each 28 days here. The service validity of this prepaid plan is 56 days.

Vodafone Idea Rs 979 Prepaid Plan Details

Vodafone Idea's Rs 979 plan comes with 84 days of service validity. The Rs 979 plan come with unlimited data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling. There are no additional benefits bundled with this plan either. Vi offers 300GB of FUP (fair usage policy) data every 28 days with this plan.

These plans have been termed best sellers by Vi. They do sound expensive given that they come with 4G data only. However, it is a lot of 4G data. This is Vi's efforts to fight with Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. Both Jio and Airtel have been offering their customers unlimited 5G with 2GB daily data plans. To counter their offers, Vi decided to launch unlimited 4G data with many of its prepaid plans. To check more plans that offer unlimited data, Vi users can go to the company's website or the mobile app.

