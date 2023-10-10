Openreach Reaches One Million Properties With Fibre Broadband in Scotland



Openreach has brought ultrafast, full-fibre broadband to more than one million homes and businesses in Scotland. Today, Openreach announced that it has reached a significant milestone in its full-fibre broadband rollout in Scotland. A small village in Fife called Lundin Links tops the list for having the highest coverage of ultrafast broadband in the whole of Scotland, with over 90 percent of properties able to upgrade to this high-speed service.

Small Towns Dominating

Despite the perception that cities have the best broadband coverage, small towns like Tranent and Fauldhouse are among the top locations with the highest levels of fibre coverage in Scotland.

Investment

Openreach said it has invested more than GBP 300 million in Scotland's new network so far. However, only about 360,000 households and businesses out of a potential million have upgraded to faster, ultra-reliable services, highlighting room for growth.

"It is using advanced technology with tiny glass threads thinner than human hairs to provide this ultrafast broadband. This technology is expected to meet data demands for decades to come," said Openreach.

Continued Expansion

Openreach is continuing its work to expand the network in various places like Annan, Fraserburgh, Kirkcaldy and Greenock, as well as in Edinburgh, Glasgow and dozens of other cities, towns and villages.

Openreach said it is also collaborating with the Scottish and UK governments via the Reaching 100 percent (R100) program and voucher schemes to extend fibre connectivity to remote and challenging-to-reach areas.

Upgrades are underway from shores of Loch Leven to island communities like Lismore and Jura, with R100 initiatives slated to begin in locations such as Pitcaple in Aberdeenshire, Hillside in Angus, Ballachulish, Cromarty in Highland, and Birsay in Orkney.

Wide Choice of Providers

"The Openreach network offers a wide choice of providers, including BT, Sky, TalkTalk, Vodafone, and Zen, giving people the flexibility to choose the best broadband deals for their needs," noted the statement.

This expansion of ultrafast broadband coverage is expected to have a positive impact on communities across Scotland, improving connectivity, supporting economic growth, and enhancing opportunities for online activities.