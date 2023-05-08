Openreach Expands Full Fibre Broadband Network to Falkirk and Luton

Openreach is expanding its ultrafast broadband networks in Falkirk, Grangemouth, and Luton. The upgrades will provide residents and businesses with high-speed and reliable internet connectivity, enabling them to connect multiple devices at gigabit-capable speeds.

Highlights

  • Openreach is building an ultrafast broadband network in Falkirk.
  • The Full Fibre broadband build plans are being extended to include Grangemouth and Luton.
  • Full fibre broadband ensures more reliable and resilient connectivity with fewer faults and consistent speeds.

Openreach, the UK's largest wholesale broadband network, is starting to build a new ultrafast broadband network in Falkirk, as well as extend its Full Fibre broadband network in Grangemouth. Luton is also joining the fibre build plans, according to Openreach.

The once-in-a-generation upgrade to full-fibre broadband will provide residents and businesses with access to some of the fastest and most reliable broadband available in the country.

Ultrafast Broadband for Falkirk

The new network will reach the majority of homes and businesses in Falkirk, while Openreach also plans to extend its Full Fibre network to Stenhousemuir, Shieldhill, and Larbert. Over 10,000 households and businesses across Falkirk already have access to the new Openreach network.

Full Fibre Broadband Build Plans for Luton

In addition to Falkirk, Openreach is expanding its Full Fibre broadband build in Luton. This upgrade will include around 40,000 homes and businesses across the town, enabling them to connect to gigabit-capable speeds and meet growing data demands.

Full fibre broadband

Full fibre broadband provides more reliable, resilient, and future-proof connectivity with fewer faults, more predictable speeds, and enough capacity to meet growing data demands. The full fibre broadband upgrade will allow thousands of residents to connect multiple devices at gigabit-capable speeds, helping local businesses to compete and trade online for decades to come.

Openreach's Full Fibre broadband build will provide faster and more reliable broadband to more than 2,800 towns, cities, boroughs, villages, and hamlets across the UK, supporting the country's digital infrastructure and economic growth.

